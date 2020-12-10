Winter sports preview: Viroqua girls co-op hockey features strong core of talent

The Blackhawks girls hockey cooperative, which includes players from Westby, Viroqua, Laurel, Youth Initiative and Cashton high schools, has a strong core of talented players returning, plus a large group of incoming freshmen.

“Our biggest weakness last year was the lack of depth,” said third-year coach Paul Severson. “That will not be the case this year. We were competitive in all but three games we played in, having that depth should allow us to win a few of those close games in the upcoming season. We had a strong defensive presence, especially on special teams (fifth in the state for penalty kill); that is expected to continue this season.”

Severson said the team lost three players to graduation. “(They) all had leadership positions on the team last year. We will be a young team once again, with only five upper classmen and 10 sophomores and freshmen. Incoming freshman Makenna Rudie will be taking over at the goalie position for departing All-State goalie Abby Severson.”

The key players who graduated were Abby Severson, captain, second team All-State, first team All-Conference; Kelsey Shaner, assistant captain, 60 points in her career; and Angie Harnish, assistant captain, penalty kill specialist.

The top returning players for the upcoming season, Severson said, include Erin Simonson, captain senior forward, second leading scorer on the team; and Rachel Simonson, sophomore forward, leading scorer from last season, named to Wisconsin Prep Hockey’s “Girl’s All-Freshman Team.”