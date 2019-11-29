Winter sports preview: Viroqua girls hoops features returning players

The Viroqua High School girls basketball team includes experienced returning players this season.

“I’m excited to see what our team can do this season,” coach Joe Willis said. “We have a solid group of players who put in time in the off-season to become better basketball players, and to be better athletes in general. We bring back a lot of experience from last season’s team, when we had juniors, sophomores and even freshmen getting time on varsity. I would anticipate being stronger on defense and on offense.”

Seniors Bri Carman, Josie Dobbs and Presley Stilwell are the top returning players. Willis said Carman will be called to be the leader of our defense. He said Dobbs has high energy and hustle that leads vocally and by example, while Stilwell has worked hard on her skills to be a contributor.

“Underclassmen Hallie Sherry and Jessica Tryggestad are juniors with a knack for scoring the ball, and sophomores Jessica Anderson and Vanessa Lohr can provide some perimeter scoring,” Willis said. “Several players will have opportunities to contribute at the varsity level.”