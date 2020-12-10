Winter sports preview: Viroqua gymnastics has strong returners

The Viroqua area cooperative gymnastics team, which includes Viroqua, Cashton and De Soto high schools, may be small in numbers, but it features a great deal of strength in its returning athletes.

Top returning athletes include sophomore Aaliyah Fox, state qualifier on vault. “Aaliyah works hard and is a gifted athlete,” said longtime coach Darcy McClelland. “She continues to improve her skills and routines.”

Other top returning gymnasts include seniors Kiara Yttri, Flynn LeMaire and Kenzy Kreuzer (De Soto). “They are all around competitors for the team and confident leaders,” McClelland said.

McClelland, who has been head coach for nine years and has been with the program for 17, said returning junior Erin Torgerson foresees adding more difficult jumps to her beam routine.

“Sophomore Mara Anderson plans to come back stronger after experiencing an injury to her knee half way through our season last year,” McClelland said. “We will also be adding three strong freshmen to our team.”

The freshmen include Kami DeLap, Emma Harem and Morgan Siekert (Cashton).

The smaller team, McClelland said, is a strength because it allows the gymnasts to form tighter friendships and supporting each other.

“I hope that this talented team gets the chance to see what they can do against other teams in our area,” McClelland said. “They have been willing to work on more difficult skills and are succeeding to accomplish them in practice.”

Staying on the beam and completing no-fall routines are the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges, McClelland said.