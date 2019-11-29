You are the owner of this article.
Winter sports preview: Viroqua's co-op gymnastics team features leadership

Viroqua area cooperative gymnastics team 2019-2020

Members of the Viroqua cooperative gymnastics team for 2019-2020 include (front, from left) Juliette Getter, Braylan Zitzner, Aaliyah Fox, Sydney Burckhardt, Mara Anderson, Kenzy Kreuzer (De Soto), Flynn LeMaire, Paige Hoeft (Cashton); (back) manager Taylor Stalsberg, Erika Brendel, Erin Torgerson, Kiara Yttri, Maddie Porter, Brandi Aide, Gracey Mlsna (Cashton), Lydia Korn (Cashton) and Emma Gronemus (Cashton). Not pictured is manager Katrina Koppa.

 Angie Cina

The Viroqua area cooperative gymnastics team, which is made up of Viroqua, Cashton and De Soto athletes, heads into the 2019-2020 season with talent and strong leadership.

“We have a very talented young group coming in,” said Darcy McClelland, who has been head coach for eight years and with the program for 16. “We have no loss of seniors and strong leadership in three returning juniors — Lydia Korn, Gracey Mlsna, and Brandi Aide — to make a very solid competitive team.”

Top returning players this season include Korn (Cashton), Mlsna (Cashton) and Kenzy Kreuzer (De Soto). Korn, who is a senior, is returning as the team’s MVP and individual state qualifier in all events. Korn was all state first team on floor; conference first team floor and second team all around, vault and bars; and honorable mention beam. Mlsna was all state honorable mention on beam. Kreuzer was conference honorable mention on beam

The team finished second in the conference last year.

McClelland said this season’s team motto is “Believe all season long.” “We are working on the general basics to clean up routines,” she said.

The longtime coach said the team’s strengths include good numbers.

“Incoming freshman have experience with my coaching, since they came up through our middle school program and are anxious to get started at the high school level,” she said. “The team has excellent workers and understand my expectations.”

At this time, McClelland doesn’t have an assistant coach. “Our weakness will be that I am only one person, so I am relying on all the girls to work together and help me out.”

Who are the top contenders for the conference title?

“West Salem and G-E-T (they are back into our conference this year after not having a team last year since they co-oped with Onalaska last year.),” McClelland said. “As a team we are hoping to surprise everyone as long as we can except our ups and downs and keep pushing forward and peaking at the right time.”

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

