Winter sports preview: Viroqua's co-op gymnastics team features leadership

The Viroqua area cooperative gymnastics team, which is made up of Viroqua, Cashton and De Soto athletes, heads into the 2019-2020 season with talent and strong leadership.

“We have a very talented young group coming in,” said Darcy McClelland, who has been head coach for eight years and with the program for 16. “We have no loss of seniors and strong leadership in three returning juniors — Lydia Korn, Gracey Mlsna, and Brandi Aide — to make a very solid competitive team.”

Top returning players this season include Korn (Cashton), Mlsna (Cashton) and Kenzy Kreuzer (De Soto). Korn, who is a senior, is returning as the team’s MVP and individual state qualifier in all events. Korn was all state first team on floor; conference first team floor and second team all around, vault and bars; and honorable mention beam. Mlsna was all state honorable mention on beam. Kreuzer was conference honorable mention on beam

The team finished second in the conference last year.

McClelland said this season’s team motto is “Believe all season long.” “We are working on the general basics to clean up routines,” she said.

The longtime coach said the team’s strengths include good numbers.