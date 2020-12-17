 Skip to main content

Winter sports preview: Viroqua wrestling has strong returning athletes
Viroqua High School wrestling team 2020

Members of the Viroqua wrestling team for 2020-2021 include (front, from left) Ethan Dobbs, Oliver Kemerling-Pelock, Evan Solberg, Madi Zube, Blaine Primmer, Patrick Keenan; (back) AJ DiPietro, Bobby Skaden-Stellner, Aaron Dobbs, Cale Anderson, Austin Winker and Preston Buroker.

 Contributed photo

The 2020-2021 Viroqua wrestling team features very strong returning athletes and a talented group of freshmen coming into the program.

The top returning wrestlers include Preston Buroker 27-13, Cale Anderson 46-4, who is a three-time state place winner with a 142-11 career record, Ethan Dobbs 23-16, Aaron Dobbs 39-8 and Austin Winker 11-12.

Eric Anderson, who has been coaching for 27 years, said experienced wrestlers in the middle weights will be the team’s strengths this season, while the biggest challenges will be inexperienced lower and upper weights and lower numbers.

Key wrestlers who graduated are Josh Frye 46-5, who placed second at state, and Paul Nickelotti, 36-9.

Like many things in life, the pandemic has affected the wrestling program. Anderson said there are lower numbers and fewer contests due to the pandemic. He said the grapplers have a strong desire to compete.

“(Our motto is) one day at a time — do not take anything for granted,” Anderson said.

The longtime coach said top contenders for the conference title are to be determined; however, he noted G-E-T is a perennial power.

Assistant coaches are Jerrod Getter, Rob Zube and Carl Zube. The team’s record last year was 4-5.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

