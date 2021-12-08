Winter sports preview: Viroqua wrestling led by new co-head coaches

The Viroqua wrestling team welcomes two new coaches — Jerrod Getter and Rob Zube — and more athletes this season.

“We would like to recognize and thank coach Eric Anderson for his 27 years of dedication to excellence in the Viroqua wrestling program,” Rob Zube said.

The first-time co-head coaches aren’t new to the wrestling program. Getter has served as an assistant for 22 years and Rob Zube has been an assistant for five years. Their assistant coach is Carl Zube

The team is heading into the season with a 6-3 record.

“We lost two incredibly talented wrestlers to graduation, but we have a solid group of freshmen to fill the ranks and are ready to compete,” Rob Zube said. “We are looking forward to a full competition schedule.”

The wrestlers who graduated were Cale Anderson, state champion and current UW Badger wrestler, and Aaron Dobbs, current Northern Michigan University wrestler.

Top returning athletes this season include sectional qualifiers Austin Winker, Ethan Dobbs and Evan Solberg, and returners Oliver Pelock, Preston Buroker, AJ DiPietro, Hadley Gilardi, Bobby Skaden-Stellner and Madi Zube (WWF girls state placewinner).

“We look forward to putting in the hard work necessary to reap the rewards,” Rob Zube said.

The co-head coaches said one of the team’s strengths this year is numbers.

“This year, we have more kids in the room than we have had in a number of years,” Rob Zube said. “We have a solid core group of kids who have been wrestling and competing together for a long time and look forward to seeing what they can do with a full schedule.”

The grapplers will face a few challenges this season. “As in years past we are thin at the lower and upper weights, so the middle of our lineup will have to carry us during dual and tournament competition,” Rob Zube said.

Who is the top contender for the conference title? “G-E-T/MM has got to be the favorite to win the conference as a team,” Rob Zube said. “We have some individuals who are ready to challenge for some weight class titles.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

