The 2018-19 Viroqua wrestling team features a solid group of returning wrestlers and senior leadership.
Top returning wrestlers include state qualifier Josh Frye (42-7), state place-winners Cale Anderson (49-4) and Tyler Hannah (50-5), sectional qualifier Braxton Cary, and seniors Lucas Oldham, Remington Running and Colton Fox.
“A revamped schedule will provide a team that is ‘battle tested’ by the end of the season,” said Eric Anderson, who has coached wrestling for 25 years.
The team, whose record was 5-2 last season, has the motto, “Work hard, improve with every performance.”
Anderson said the season will feature a “solid core, work ethic and leadership. We will need some younger guys to step in an fill the voids left by graduation.”
One key athlete lost to graduation in May was Ryan Hannah, four-time state place-winner, state champion and a wrestler who had the most wins in Viroqua wrestling history. The team also lost Ben Froiseth and Ben Sherry.
Anderson said depth in upper weights is where the team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges lie.
Who are the top contenders for the conference title? “G-E-T is returning team state qualifier and they return a large number of wrestlers,” Anderson said. “Viroqua will be in the fight.”
Assistant coaches are Jerrod Getter, Bill Hannah, Ken Manning, Jed Domke and Rob Zube.
