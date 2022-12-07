 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter sports preview: Viroqua wrestling welcomes more athletes

Viroqua High School wrestling team 2022

Members of the Viroqua wrestling team for 2022-2023 include (front, from left) Alder Moffett, Oliver Pelock, Ethan Dobbs, Alex Klum, Hunter Thurin; (middle) Seamus Gerrity, Anthony DiPietro, Vinny Klum, Madi Zube, Evan Solberg, Gunnar Keenan; (back) Kayden Sullivan, AJ DiPietro, Treyton Schmidt, Blaine Primmer and Preston Buroker. Not pictured: Jack Clizer and Charles Sullivan.

 Contributed photo

The Viroqua wrestling team is welcoming more athletes for the 2022-2023 season.

“We have more athletes in the room this year than we have had in a number of years,” said co-head coach Rob Zube. “Some are green, but we are excited to fill more weight classes and compete.”

Rob Zube shares head coaching duties with Jerrod Getter. This is the second year for the men to lead the team. Getter has 23 years of total experience. Rob Zube is entering his seventh year with the program.

Assistant coaches include Eric Anderson, Carl Zube, Max Dach and Nathaniel Slack.

The team is heading into the season with a 3-4 (3-2 in the Coulee Conference) record.

“We have some weight classes to fill and lost two very talented wrestlers to graduation,” Rob Zube said. “We have a lot of young wrestlers ready to set up and fill those roles.”

The team lost sectional qualifiers Hadley Gilardi and Austin Winker to graduation.

Top returning players for the season include state qualifier Ethan Dobbs, and sectional qualifiers Preston Buroker, Oliver Pelock and Vinny Klum. Returning letterwinners are AJ DiPietro, Evan Solberg, Anthony DiPietro and Blaine Primmer. Girls state place winner Madi Zube (6th) also returns this season.

The co-coaches said the team will face some challenges. “We will have a number of new and younger athletes in the lineup,” Rob Zube said. “We will need to work hard to make sure each wrestler is ready for the rigors of the season.”

“Our goal for this year is to gain experience at the varsity level and to compete with every team we face,” Rob Zube said.

Who are the top contenders for the conference title? “I foresee a competitive season, with the top teams being West Salem/Bangor and G-E-T/Mel-Min. We have some wrestlers who are ready to challenge for individual conference titles.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

