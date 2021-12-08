Winter sports preview: Westby boys basketball features senior leadership

The Westby boys basketball team features the strengths of senior leadership and young talented players this season.

“We play nine-10 guys with great senior leadership and young talented players,” said second-year coach Ken Halvorson “My guys are committed and coachable kids.”

Top returning players for the season include Hudson Lipski, captain, PG (senior); Cale Griffin, captain, G/F (senior); Grant McCauley, F (senior); Jack Weninger, G/F (junior) and Rhett Stenlien, F (sophomore).

Halvorson said the team lost one senior from last season in Gavin Bergdahl. “We bring back four starters with the addition of three sophomores; young talent with senior leadership will guide our team.” Bergdahl earned Honorable Mention All-Conference.

“As a coach I stress the importance of having a winning mindset and being fierce competitors,” Halvorson said. “This takes a great commitment and our guys have accepted that challenge. We are stacking good practices together and with this our expectations grow.”

Halvorson said this season the team will have a hard time matching with players of great height. “We lack a true big man.”

Who are the top contenders for the conference title and how will the team do this season?

“West Salem in my opinion is the team to beat. After that it’s Luther and BRF,” Halvorson said. “I’m not in the business of making predictions about where we might finish. To me, that can cloud the focus of the team and provide false realities about what we could be. We need to work every day and if we do that we will find ourselves in every game and a chance to surprise some people.”

Assistant coaches are Andy Lipski varsity assistant, Mike Weninger JV head coach and Mark Luebke C-Team head coach. The team’s record last year was 2-15.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.