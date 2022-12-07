 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter sports preview: Westby boys basketball has experience, team-first attitude

Westby High School boys basketball team 2022

Members of the Westby boys basketball team for 2022-2023 include (front, from left) Blake Sutton, Beckett Brueggen, Devin Nedland, Brian Hicks, Caleb Johnson; (back) Sean Dahlen, Lucas Bendel, Ryan Berklund, Rhett Stenslien, Jack Weninger, Brett Crume and Quinn Bergdahl.

 Angie Cina

The Westby boys basketball team features the strengths of experience, work ethic and a team-first attitude this season.

“There is an excitement with this young group of men due to their talent and experience from last year,” said Ken Halvorson, who’s in his second year as head coach. “We lost a couple senior starters but returned seven players who played significant minutes last year. Experience is a key component to the growth of young players.”

Those returning players are Jack Weninger guard/forward, Brett Crume guard, Rhett Stenslien forward, Blake Sutton guard, Lucas Bendel forward, Quinn Bergdahl forward and Caleb Johnson guard. Players lost to graduation were guards Hudson Lipski and Cale Griffin.

“We must have a team-first attitude and drive,” Halvorson said of this season’s goals.

He said the team lacks overall height and that could be a challenge this season.

West Salem and Onalaska Luther are Halvorson’s predicted top contenders for the conference title. “I expect us to compete in every game and push the best our conference has to offer.”

Assistant coaches are Andy Lipski varsity assistant, Andy Hulst JV and Mark Luebke C-Team. The team’s record last year was 11-15.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

