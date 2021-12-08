Winter sports preview: Westby girls basketball has a strong junior class

The Westby girls basketball team is heading into the 2021-2022 season with a strong junior class and a 10-6 record.

Brian Huebner, who is in his 15th season of coaching, said the Norse will be “a slightly better than average team.” He’s encouraging the athletes to “Work hard and believe in the process.”

Top returning players for the season include Finley Konrad (senior), Jayda Berg (junior), Hanna Nelson (junior) and Aubrey Jothen (junior).

The team said farewell to 2021 graduates Macy Stellner, First Team All Conference and All Star Game Selection; Ali Weninger, Honorable Mention All Conference; and Grace Hebel, Honorable Mention All Conference.

Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges this season? “Low numbers, one senior, and a very talented top end of our conference,” Huebner said.

The longtime coach predicts West Salem will be the top contender for the conference title. “We hope to make it interesting and try to make our two games versus West Salem meaningful.”

The assistant coaches are Greg Daines and Chelsea Rasch.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.