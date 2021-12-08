 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter sports preview: Westby girls basketball has a strong junior class

  • 0
Westby High School girls basketball team 2021

Members of the Westby girls basketball team for 2021-2022 include (front, from left) Brooklyn Bothe, Meghan Nelson, Kennedy Brueggen, Finely Konrad, Kenzie Stellner, Jayda Berg, Hanna Nelson; (back) Emma Solverson, Whitney Hanson, Denali Huebner, Easton Grass, Maycee Olson, Kaylee Kirner, Aubrey Jothen, Erin Gluch, Grace Bailey, Natalie Miller, Ali Fortun and Abby Leis. Missing from the photo: Maddie Berg.

 Contributed photo

The Westby girls basketball team is heading into the 2021-2022 season with a strong junior class and a 10-6 record.

Brian Huebner, who is in his 15th season of coaching, said the Norse will be “a slightly better than average team.” He’s encouraging the athletes to “Work hard and believe in the process.”

Top returning players for the season include Finley Konrad (senior), Jayda Berg (junior), Hanna Nelson (junior) and Aubrey Jothen (junior).

The team said farewell to 2021 graduates Macy Stellner, First Team All Conference and All Star Game Selection; Ali Weninger, Honorable Mention All Conference; and Grace Hebel, Honorable Mention All Conference.

Where are team’s weaknesses and biggest challenges this season? “Low numbers, one senior, and a very talented top end of our conference,” Huebner said.

The longtime coach predicts West Salem will be the top contender for the conference title. “We hope to make it interesting and try to make our two games versus West Salem meaningful.”

People are also reading…

The assistant coaches are Greg Daines and Chelsea Rasch.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News