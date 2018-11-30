Westby High School gymnastics team 2018

Members of the 2018-19 Westby gymnastics team include (kneeling, from left) Kenzie Molledahl, Jaylin Holte; (standing) Mandana Navabi, Hannah Pedretti, Kaydan Jothen, Teagan Rooney, Evan Gluch; (sitting) Maggie Grethel, Ella Johnson, Emma Nelson and Abrianna Franks.

 Contributed photo

Co-head coaches Kay Bluske, in her 17th year coaching, and Tiffany Jothen, in her third year of coaching, see the potential in the 2018-19 Westby High School gymnastics team. “I hope we continue to grow and improve each week. We have a very young team with a lot of potential,” Jothen said. The team’s high score last year was 113.3.

There are a number of returning gymnasts, Kaydan Jothen, all-round; Teagan Rooney, all-around; Maggie Grethel, all-around; and Emma Nelson, all-around, to lead the young team.

“Enthusiastic, eager to learn and work hard, determination to learn new skills, and improve each week,” Jothen said. These strengths will benefit the team this year.

Jothen said a challenge for the team is the fact it’s very young. “We don’t have a lot of competition experience.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Vernon County Broadcaster reporter

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.