Co-head coaches Kay Bluske, in her 17th year coaching, and Tiffany Jothen, in her third year of coaching, see the potential in the 2018-19 Westby High School gymnastics team. “I hope we continue to grow and improve each week. We have a very young team with a lot of potential,” Jothen said. The team’s high score last year was 113.3.
There are a number of returning gymnasts, Kaydan Jothen, all-round; Teagan Rooney, all-around; Maggie Grethel, all-around; and Emma Nelson, all-around, to lead the young team.
“Enthusiastic, eager to learn and work hard, determination to learn new skills, and improve each week,” Jothen said. These strengths will benefit the team this year.
Jothen said a challenge for the team is the fact it’s very young. “We don’t have a lot of competition experience.”
