Winter sports preview: Westby gymnastics features five returning veterans

Westby’s gymnastics team welcomes back five returning athletes — Tricia Klum, Amelia Bishop, Alyx Keenlance, Marissa Klum and Lynzi Cade.

“They all bring different elements to the team and we are excited for the season with these veterans,” said Tiffany Jothen, who’s been head coach for six years. She’s assisted by Tracy Cade, who’s been a coach for four years.

“We have a very young team this year,” Jothen said. “We anticipate a lot of growth and development of skills throughout the season.”

Jothen said one of their major strengths is everyone’s willingness to try new things and different events even if they might be unsure. “Our gymnasts are great at helping each other out and all have a close bond.”

She said the team’s biggest weakness is the number of girls on the team this year. “We have a team of seven gymnasts and two managers.”

“We strive to build each other up at practice and during competition,” Jothen said. “Gymnastics is a tough sport where we often hear the negatives. Our goal is to improve as a team and individually. We want our gymnasts to have fun while working hard at their team and individual goals.”

Jothen didn’t offer any prediction about who would be the top contenders for the conference title. “We are optimistic in our team goals for the season and excited to see how everyone in the conference does this year.”

The team’s record last year was 107.

