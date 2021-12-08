Winter sports preview: Westby gymnastics features more depth

Westby's gymnastics co-coach Tiffany Jothen says the team is coming into the 2021-2022 season with more depth compared to the last couple seasons.

"We strive to make our practices a great environment for everyone to be their best," Jothen said. "We celebrate everyone’s accomplishments."

Jothen, who has been coaching six years, Kay Bluske, who is starting her 19th year as coach, and Kylie Bluske, who is in her first year of coaching, welcome back top returning gymnasts Montana Lindahl (Grade 11) all-around, Eva Augenstein (Grade 11) all-around, and Anna Dunnum (Grade 12) floor and beam. Maggie Grethel, who was an all-around, graduated in 2021.

Jothen said the team has quiet a few strengths this season.

"The gymnasts are very supportive and encouraging of each other," she said. "The gymnasts are all willing to try new things and work hard. Our numbers are up a little and most girls are working towards all-around."

Jothen said the team's biggest challenge is it has a great number of underclassmen so they do not have a great deal of competition experience.

"We are hoping to beat our best score from last year," she said. "We also hope to fill both JV and varsity teams."

