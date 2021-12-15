Winter sports preview: Westby wrestling features experience

The Westby Area High School wrestling team has experience on its side this season.

Rob Kirner, who has coached for 22 years, and Drew Hendrickson, who has coached for six years, welcome back top returners Brock Hoskins (113 pounds), Dominick Hansen (145 pounds), Dylan Nottestad (285 pounds) and Garrett Vatland (152 pounds).

“We are down on numbers this year but we have quite a few experienced wrestlers,” Kirner said.

The team lost the following key athletes to graduation in May: Trevor Lemke (132 pounds) who finished third at sectionals last year; Dallas Geier (145 pounds); and Clay Nottestad (160 pounds).

Kirner said a lack of numbers will make it hard for the team to fill a couple weight classes, which will be a challenge this season.

Do Kirner and Hendrickson have a motto put forth to their athletes? “Embrace the grind,” Kirner said. “All wrestlers work hard and the harder you have to work to accomplish something, the better the reward feels.”

Kirner said he expects West Salem/Bangor to be the top contender for the conference title.

“I think West Salem/Bangor is probably the favorite since they are the defending conference champs,” he said. “We want to finish in the top three in conference and above .500 for all the season’s duals.”

The assistant coaches are Scot Vatland, Brad Raasch and Hunter Groom. The team’s record last year was 6-2.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

