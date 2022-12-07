Winter sports preview: Westby wrestling has senior leadership

The Westby Area High School wrestling team has senior leadership on its side this season, as well as a desire to improve every week.

Rob Kirner, who has coached for 24 years, and Drew Hendrickson, who has coached for five, welcome back Garret Vatland (145)—35-10, fourth in sectionals in 2022; Ty Nottestad (195)—26-16, sectional qualifier in 2022; and Jayden Geier (113)—21-7, sectional qualifier in 2022.

“We are a young team, so we’ll be measuring our success by individual growth in our wrestlers’ abilities,” Kirner said.

The team lost the following key athletes to graduation in May: Dylan Nottestad (285)—3-time state qualifier. 50-1 State Champion in 2022, 5th in 2021, 6th in 2020. 137-30 career record; Dominick Hansen (138)—31-9 State Qualifier in 2022; Brock Hoskins (112)—35-8 in 2022; Ty Harbaugh (220)—12-12 in 2022; and Jake Collins (195)—12-14 in 2022.

Kirner said the team’s lack of depth at most weights is the biggest weakness this season.

Do Kirner and Hendrickson have a motto for their athletes? “Embrace the grind,” Kirner said. “The harder you have to work, the better the rewards feels.”

Who are the top contenders for the conference title? “We will find out,” Kirner said. “It’s gonna take considerable effort to beat either of the two biggest schools in our conference, who also happen to co-op with other schools. I think our team will always be prepared to work hard and improve as the season progresses.”

Scott Vatland is the volunteer assistant coach. The team’s record last year was 7-11 (third place in the Coulee Conference).

