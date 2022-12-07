 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winters sports preview: Westby girls basketball features senior leadership

Westby High School girls basketball team 2022

Members of the Westby girls basketball team for 2022-2023 include (front, from left) Meghan Nelson, Easton Grass, Denali Huebner, Whitney Hanson, Kennedy Brueggen, Jayda Berg, Aubrey Jothen, Kenzie Stellner, Hanna Nelson; (back) Brooklyn Bothe, Erin Gluch, Maycee Olson, Katelyn Benish, Alex Wang, Ali Fortun, Ava Berg, Morgan Turner, Natalie Miller, Grace Bailey, Emma Kerner and Morgan McClurg.

 Contributed photo

The Westby girls basketball team is heading into the 2022-2023 season with senior leadership and a 16-11 record.

“(The season) looks good,” said Brian Huebner, who’s been head coach for 16 years. “We have eight quality seniors who have meant so much to (our) program and school. We only lost one starter from last season.”

The Norse lost Finley Konrad to graduation in May.

Top returning players for the season include Aubrey Jothen second team all-conference, Hanna Nelson honorable mention all-conference and Jayda Berg honorable mention all-conference.

The longtime coach said a weakness this season is a lack of players in the junior class, as they only have one with Brooklyn Bothe. “The biggest challenge is getting younger players experience for upcoming seasons.”

This season’s motto is “Keep it going.”

Huebner said he expects West Salem will be the top contender for the conference title. “I think we can challenge, but this is going to be a very tough ask. I hope we can play two meaningful games against West Salem this season.

Alex Gluch, Greg Daines and Todd Ihrcke are the assistant coaches.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

