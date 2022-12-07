Winters sports preview: Westby girls basketball features senior leadership

The Westby girls basketball team is heading into the 2022-2023 season with senior leadership and a 16-11 record.

“(The season) looks good,” said Brian Huebner, who’s been head coach for 16 years. “We have eight quality seniors who have meant so much to (our) program and school. We only lost one starter from last season.”

The Norse lost Finley Konrad to graduation in May.

Top returning players for the season include Aubrey Jothen second team all-conference, Hanna Nelson honorable mention all-conference and Jayda Berg honorable mention all-conference.

The longtime coach said a weakness this season is a lack of players in the junior class, as they only have one with Brooklyn Bothe. “The biggest challenge is getting younger players experience for upcoming seasons.”

This season’s motto is “Keep it going.”

Huebner said he expects West Salem will be the top contender for the conference title. “I think we can challenge, but this is going to be a very tough ask. I hope we can play two meaningful games against West Salem this season.

Alex Gluch, Greg Daines and Todd Ihrcke are the assistant coaches.

