Wisconsin American Legion baseball rankings announced for Week 5; Viroqua is No. 1 in Class A

Wisconsin American Legion baseball rankings for the week ending July 17 have been released. Viroqua 138'ers are ranked first in Class A.

This is the final poll of the season.

Class A

1. Viroqua (37-11)

2. Denmark (8-1)

3. St. Mary’s Springs (18-2)

4. Altoona (11-4)

5. Freedom (8-1)

Receiving votes: Little Chute (13-3), Waupun (14-4), Belleville (10-5), Westby (12-6), Baldwin (9-8)

Class AA

1. Holmen (24-4)

2. Rhinelander (18-3)

3. Seymour (11-4)

4. Medford (9-3)

5. Beaver Dam (10-5)

Receiving votes: Onalaska (14-9), Shawano (10-5-1), Lomira/Theresa (9-4), Baraboo (10-3), Ashwaubenon (10-7)

Class AAA

1. Appleton Post 38 (15-7)

2. Manitowoc (19-4)

3. Wausau (21-15)

4. Plover (25-11)

5. Sheboygan (15-12)

Receiving votes: Janesville (13-3), De Pere (19-12), Oshkosh (16-8), Marinette (16-8), Wisconsin Rapids (14-7)

