Wisconsin American Legion to sponsor softball program beginning in 2023

The Wisconsin American Legion has announced it will begin sponsoring a Legion softball program starting in 2023.

The program will follow high school rules and will be for players under the age of 19. The softball program will have the requirements for its coaches as baseball does with background checks and abuse training. A softball page on the Wisconsin American Legion baseball website has more information for players, coaches and families.

The softball season will take place during the summer months, similar to the Legion baseball program.

Roger Mathison, the Legion state commissioner for baseball, is assisting the softball committee in getting the program organized. He can be contacted by calling 608-558-1503, or visit wilegion.org for more information.

