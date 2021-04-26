WisDNR: General fishing season opens May 1

Based on early harvest reports, the DNR predicts anglers across the state will have a successful opening weekend.

Northern Pike And Walleye Forecast

Recent creel reports show anglers have successfully fished inshore for species such as northern pike and walleye.

In the central, western and northern parts of the state, walleye will be done spawning and have moved into shallower bays to feed. Anglers should expect to find them in slow currents or drop-offs and should fish for them using a jig and a minnow.

On the Winnebago System, walleye and northern pike will be in their pre-summer patterns in a little deeper water and prominent lake locations, but not as much as during the heat of summer.

Anglers should expect walleye to be next to shore structures in the vicinity of the major rivers. Inland waters on the eastern side of the state will be a little cooler, and the walleye and northern pike will likely be hanging around the shoreline-oriented habitat.

In southern Wisconsin, walleye and pike are finished spawning, but the southern lakes haven’t warmed up much past 55 degrees.