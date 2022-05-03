WisDNR invites the public to learn to fish for dinner in Crawford County

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to join them for the next Fishing For Dinner course for trout in the waters of Crawford County on May 27-29.

During the free, three-day weekend course for adults, participants will learn:

• What fish species are in Crawford County waters.

• How to use a spinning rod, plus select baits and lures.

• How to fly fish.

• How to clean and cook fish.

There will be two fishing opportunities and a potluck dinner featuring the day’s catch.

The in-person course will take place at Sugar Creek Bible Camp in Ferryville, beginning at 5 p.m. on May 27 and ending in the early afternoon on May 29.

The DNR will provide all gear, supplies, lodging and meals. Registrants will receive a packing list of what to bring and directions to the camp after signing up.

The course is limited to 16 participants. Registration is on a first come, first-served basis. If you need to cancel, please call Theresa Stabo at 608-577-6332 by 2 p.m. on May 23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0