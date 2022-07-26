Wittenberg qualifies for 2022 Class A American Legion State Baseball Tournament in Viroqua Jul 26, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wittenberg beat Marathon 7-3 Monday night to complete the Class A state Legion baseball tournament in ViroquaWittenberg plays Altoona in Game 2 at 2 p.m. Friday. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Wisconsin American Legion baseball rankings announced; Viroqua No. 1 in Class A Wisconsin American Legion baseball rankings have been announced for the week ending July 3. The Viroqua 138’ers are ranked first in Class A. Wisconsin American Legion baseball rankings announced; Viroqua is first in Class A Wisconsin American Legion baseball rankings have been announced for the week ending July 10. Viroqua is first in Class A. Wisconsin American Legion baseball rankings announced for Week 5; Viroqua is No. 1 in Class A Wisconsin American Legion baseball rankings for the week ending July 17 have been released. Viroqua 138’ers are ranked first in Class A. State Legion Class A baseball tournament starts Friday in Viroqua The 2022 Class A American Legion State Baseball Tournament will be held on Swanson Field in Viroqua’s Park Bowl starting Friday morning. State Legion Class A baseball tournament returns to Viroqua The 2022 Class A American Legion State Baseball Tournament returns to Viroqua, Friday, July 29. Local sports roundup AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL De Soto/Viroqua co-op clay target team sends four to state trap tournament The De Soto/Viroqua co-op clay target shooting team had a great season, finishing 12th overall statewide out of 32 teams with over 2,000 stude… Viroqua Legion baseball team wins home tournament After having games rained out and rescheduled twice during the 2022 Viroqua Legion Baseball Tournament, the Viroqua 138’ers came out on top, w… Local sports roundup AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL