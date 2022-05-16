Western to offer robotic program course in Viroqua

Western Technical College is offering a new Intro to Industrial Robotics course this summer at its Viroqua location, 220 S. Main St.

The two-credit course will introduce participants to FANUC robots and ROBOGUID robot simulation software. These computer-based industrial robots are widely used in advanced manufacturing. The course is part of a career pathway in several areas, including the Electromechanical and Mechatronic and Robotic Engineering Technology programs.

The class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon-4:30 p.m. from May 24 to June 30, with no classes June 14 and 16. The total cost for the program $333.13. For more information on the course, call 608.637.2612.

