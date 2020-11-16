Viterbo University moving to remote learning next week

Viterbo University officials announced today the majority of fall semester classes will move to online delivery effective Monday, Nov. 23.

Some courses with a hands-on component such as clinical or field experiences, performances, practicums, or labs will remain face to face to ensure the best possible learning experience.

“A great deal of analysis and discussion has gone into this decision and I feel it is in the overall best interest of our students, employees, and other community members,” said Viterbo University President Glena Temple.

While the number of positive COVID-19 cases at Viterbo University has remained at a low and manageable level, among the factors leading to the decision were the number of students in quarantine and isolation, the local hospitalization rate, and the increasing number of positive cases in the county.

The Viterbo University campus, residence halls, and all offices will remain open. Varsity athletics winter sports will continue. All face-to-face classes are scheduled to resume at the start of the spring semester, but circumstances will be continuously monitored and the Viterbo community will be notified if adjustments are needed.