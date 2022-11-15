Experience the sights, smells and sounds of the city of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus Christ’s birth right here in La Crosse.

Since 1980, English Lutheran Church has been putting on the interactive recreation event every couple years. Over 300 members work as cast and crew to make the city come to life. The church expects a minimum of 2,000 people to visit The Bethlehem Event over the weekend.

“I think the greatest part of the experience is the way that you're transported to the time of Bethlehem. We have over 25 shops, everyone's in costume, the animals are there, the cave is there," said Peter Bemis, who is chair of the Bethlehem committee and plays a shepherd in the production. “So you get those smells, the sights, hearing the sounds of the animals. It's really engaging and transporting to the time.”

The city of Bethlehem is recreated in the church’s fellowship hall and includes a newborn baby as Jesus, craft makers and a variety of shops, such as fruit stands, potters and bakers to take part in the retelling of the story of Bethlehem.

Goats, sheep, a donkey and chickens add to the sounds and smells of Bethlehem. The animals are provided by Rainbow Ridge Farm in Onalaska, which has been partnering with English Lutheran in this endeavor for over 20 years.

“It is one thing to read it and to read the Bible and to read histories. It's another thing to really have the tactile experience of being there,” said Mark Kvale, senior pastor at English Lutheran.

The Bethlehem Event started as cardboard refrigerator boxes as an interactive way to teach the Sunday School students about Bethlehem. Since then, the event has grown to be a life sized village complete with structures and murals.

The event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to visit the city. On average, people spend 30 to 45 minutes at The Bethlehem Event.

The event will take place December 17 and 18 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but visitors must pre-register at www.englishlutheran.org beginning on Nov. 15.