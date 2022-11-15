 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

WATCH NOW: Bethlehem comes to La Crosse: Experience the ancient city this December

Experience the sights, smells and sounds of the city of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus Christ’s birth right here in La Crosse.

Since 1980, English Lutheran Church has been putting on the interactive recreation event every couple years. Over 300 members work as cast and crew to make the city come to life. The church expects a minimum of 2,000 people to visit The Bethlehem Event over the weekend. 

The Bethlehem Event

Deb Bemis, dressed as a shepherd’s wife, holds a living chicken Tuesday at English Lutheran Church where preparations are underway for “The Bethlehem Event,” a recreation of the city of David at the time Jesus Christ was born. The Bethlehem Event will be held Dec. 17 and 18 at the church.

“I think the greatest part of the experience is the way that you're transported to the time of Bethlehem. We have over 25 shops, everyone's in costume, the animals are there, the cave is there," said Peter Bemis, who is chair of the Bethlehem committee and plays a shepherd in the production. “So you get those smells, the sights, hearing the sounds of the animals. It's really engaging and transporting to the time.”

People are also reading…

The city of Bethlehem is recreated in the church’s fellowship hall and includes a newborn baby as Jesus, craft makers and a variety of shops, such as fruit stands, potters and bakers to take part in the retelling of the story of Bethlehem. 

Goats, sheep, a donkey and chickens add to the sounds and smells of Bethlehem. The animals are provided by Rainbow Ridge Farm in Onalaska, which has been partnering with English Lutheran in this endeavor for over 20 years. 

The Bethlehem Event

Bethlehem Event volunteer, Marge Buncalk works with camel hair while demonstrating how yarn was dyed during media day for the upcoming Bethlehem Event at English Lutheran Church.

“It is one thing to read it and to read the Bible and to read histories. It's another thing to really have the tactile experience of being there,” said Mark Kvale, senior pastor at English Lutheran.

The Bethlehem Event started as cardboard refrigerator boxes as an interactive way to teach the Sunday School students about Bethlehem. Since then, the event has grown to be a life sized village complete with structures and murals.

The event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to visit the city. On average, people spend 30 to 45 minutes at The Bethlehem Event.

The event will take place December 17 and 18 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but visitors must pre-register at www.englishlutheran.org beginning on Nov. 15.

 

 

 

Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

