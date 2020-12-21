WATCH NOW: First frontline workers in La Crosse receive the COVID-19 vaccine

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in La Crosse on Monday, with frontline health care workers slotted to receive doses in the coming days.
Vaccines are being delivered to both Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System, and first-in-line are staff members with the greatest risk of virus exposure and closest patient care.
“It is about time,” said Brad Weber, the Operations Administrator for Primary Care at Mayo. “It’s been a long, hard few weeks to get to this point.”
“I think there’s a lot of people really excited about it, particularly those frontline health care workers who have been dealing with this since earlier in the year,” Weber said, “caring for super sick people, but waiting for this vaccine to come. And now it’s here, and they can finally get it.”
With 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in-hand, Mayo Clinic began vaccinating its staff members Monday afternoon, and Gundersen is set to begin Tuesday.
The first frontline worker to be vaccinated was Thomas Jensen, a patient care assistant at Mayo who works closely alongside nurses and patients. He was met with a round of applause from staff as he walked back to get the shot.
“It’s crazy. It’s been a long time coming,” Jensen said. “And it feels good to finally — not a light at the end of the tunnel just yet, but it’s definitely getting closer and closer.”
“We still do such a good job of working with COVID patients, of keeping that PPE on, of making sure we’re not exposing ourselves,” he said. “I think this is just going to add another extra layer of protection. So it will help.”
Staff at Mayo were separated into seven waves of risk to determine who would get vaccinated first, and those who volunteered were able to fill out paperwork ahead of time.
But when the day came, notifying staff it was time was much more informal, and Jensen said someone popped up to his floor to give the good news.
“They asked for a volunteer,” he said, not realizing he was going to be first until he arrived. “I just raised my hand.”
So far, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, but Wisconsin has only been alloted the Pfizer vaccine, which has strict storage procedures.
This first shipment of the vaccine will serve as the “first wave” of dose for individuals. Those who receive this first shot will need to receive another dose in around three weeks, and officials said a stockpile is waiting for when that day comes.
Jensen said that he didn’t hesitate to get the vaccine, and that he thought the flu shot hurt worse. Both of his parents also work at Mayo and will also be getting the vaccine, as will most of his coworkers, he said.
“I did the research,” he said for those who may be skeptical of getting the vaccine. “For those that worry, I think it’s just, do the research, educate yourself.”
Both area health systems urged the community to remain vigilant with social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene, while remaining mindful that the vaccine may not be widely available for several months.
“I think what we hear from the public is, ‘When’s it my turn?,’” Weber said. “And I think that all depends upon how much the federal government allots to the individual states.”
“Our ability to get to the public is dependent upon us getting enough dose,” he said. “Once we get through all of (the frontline workers) and we have a good enough supply of vaccine, then we’ll move into the phases where we can invite our patients and visitors to come in and have the vaccine as well.”
For Jensen, he said despite being vaccinated, he’ll still work to protect the community and encourage others to take safety precautions.
“As we go back into the community, a lot of people are also still going to be wearing masks, so I’ll still obviously wear a mask out, just to be respectful,” Jensen said.
“Because you want to get that message across that masks do work, and for those who are unable to get the vaccine right now,” he said, “I think it’s important to still wear the masks and ride out the social distancing rules we have until everyone is able to get the vaccine.”
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!