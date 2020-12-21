WATCH NOW: First frontline workers in La Crosse receive the COVID-19 vaccine

“I did the research,” he said for those who may be skeptical of getting the vaccine. “For those that worry, I think it’s just, do the research, educate yourself.”

Both area health systems urged the community to remain vigilant with social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene, while remaining mindful that the vaccine may not be widely available for several months.

“I think what we hear from the public is, ‘When’s it my turn?,’” Weber said. “And I think that all depends upon how much the federal government allots to the individual states.”

“Our ability to get to the public is dependent upon us getting enough dose,” he said. “Once we get through all of (the frontline workers) and we have a good enough supply of vaccine, then we’ll move into the phases where we can invite our patients and visitors to come in and have the vaccine as well.”

For Jensen, he said despite being vaccinated, he’ll still work to protect the community and encourage others to take safety precautions.

“As we go back into the community, a lot of people are also still going to be wearing masks, so I’ll still obviously wear a mask out, just to be respectful,” Jensen said.