 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: First frontline workers in La Crosse receive the COVID-19 vaccine
0 comments
breaking topical alert featured

WATCH NOW: First frontline workers in La Crosse receive the COVID-19 vaccine

First COVID vacine

Fellow registered nurses look on Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System as their colleague, Sheila Berra, administers the first COVID-19 vaccine in La Crosse to Tom Jensen, a COVID-19 patient care technician. The vaccine was delivered earlier in the day by Wisconsin State Troopers.

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in La Crosse on Monday, with frontline health care workers slotted to receive doses in the coming days.

Vaccines are being delivered to both Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System, and first-in-line are staff members with the greatest risk of virus exposure and closest patient care.

“It is about time,” said Brad Weber, the Operations Administrator for Primary Care at Mayo. “It’s been a long, hard few weeks to get to this point.”

“I think there’s a lot of people really excited about it, particularly those frontline health care workers who have been dealing with this since earlier in the year,” Weber said, “caring for super sick people, but waiting for this vaccine to come. And now it’s here, and they can finally get it.”

First COVID vacine

Certified pharmacy technician Anthony Schmidt receives the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System. The vaccine was delivered to the health care provider by Wisconsin State Patrol. This first doses were administered later in the day.

With 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in-hand, Mayo Clinic began vaccinating its staff members Monday afternoon, and Gundersen is set to begin Tuesday.

The first frontline worker to be vaccinated was Thomas Jensen, a patient care assistant at Mayo who works closely alongside nurses and patients. He was met with a round of applause from staff as he walked back to get the shot.

“It’s crazy. It’s been a long time coming,” Jensen said. “And it feels good to finally — not a light at the end of the tunnel just yet, but it’s definitely getting closer and closer.”

“We still do such a good job of working with COVID patients, of keeping that PPE on, of making sure we’re not exposing ourselves,” he said. “I think this is just going to add another extra layer of protection. So it will help.”

First COVID vacine

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine are prepared Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Staff at Mayo were separated into seven waves of risk to determine who would get vaccinated first, and those who volunteered were able to fill out paperwork ahead of time.

But when the day came, notifying staff it was time was much more informal, and Jensen said someone popped up to his floor to give the good news.

“They asked for a volunteer,” he said, not realizing he was going to be first until he arrived. “I just raised my hand.”

So far, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use, but Wisconsin has only been alloted the Pfizer vaccine, which has strict storage procedures.

First COVID vacine

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine is wheeled into the hospital entrance Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System by Anthony Schmidt, a certified pharmacy technician, after being delivered by Wisconsin State Patrol.

This first shipment of the vaccine will serve as the “first wave” of dose for individuals. Those who receive this first shot will need to receive another dose in around three weeks, and officials said a stockpile is waiting for when that day comes.

Jensen said that he didn’t hesitate to get the vaccine, and that he thought the flu shot hurt worse. Both of his parents also work at Mayo and will also be getting the vaccine, as will most of his coworkers, he said.

“I did the research,” he said for those who may be skeptical of getting the vaccine. “For those that worry, I think it’s just, do the research, educate yourself.”

Both area health systems urged the community to remain vigilant with social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene, while remaining mindful that the vaccine may not be widely available for several months.

“I think what we hear from the public is, ‘When’s it my turn?,’” Weber said. “And I think that all depends upon how much the federal government allots to the individual states.”

“Our ability to get to the public is dependent upon us getting enough dose,” he said. “Once we get through all of (the frontline workers) and we have a good enough supply of vaccine, then we’ll move into the phases where we can invite our patients and visitors to come in and have the vaccine as well.”

For Jensen, he said despite being vaccinated, he’ll still work to protect the community and encourage others to take safety precautions.

“As we go back into the community, a lot of people are also still going to be wearing masks, so I’ll still obviously wear a mask out, just to be respectful,” Jensen said.

“Because you want to get that message across that masks do work, and for those who are unable to get the vaccine right now,” he said, “I think it’s important to still wear the masks and ride out the social distancing rules we have until everyone is able to get the vaccine.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News