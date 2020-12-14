WATCH NOW: First public menorah lit to celebrate Hanukkah in La Crosse

Traditionally, families light the menorah each night in their home, and place it in a window to spread the light out to the community.

"In order to push away darkness we light it at night," Schimmel said.

For those who celebrate Hanukkah in the La Crosse area, the event was an exciting new tradition that will hopefully bring the community closer together.

"We're just slowly getting more integrated into the Jewish community here, and it's nice to see, and it seems like progress," said David Mindel, who has lived in La Crosse for the last eight years, living in Madison and D.C. previously.

"I hope there's a continuation of this and an embrace of other traditions. The thing in particular about Judaism is that there's a cultural sort-of identity that goes along with it beyond just religious," he said. "Just an embrace of different cultures and different ideas and philosophies, and it's nice to see it and hopefully it continues to grow in that direction."

David was at the menorah lighting Monday night with his wife, Mackenzie Mindel, who is running for La Crosse Common Council, and their 10-month-old daughter, Bluma.