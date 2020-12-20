WATCH NOW: La Crosse Boys and Girls Club receives state award for behavioral health program

Specifically, he said, around five years ago, on kid at the club was really struggling, and staff were unsure how to work through his challenges.

“We weren’t sure we were going to be able to manage this kid on a daily basis, because of the number of needs and just how angry the young person was,” Erickson said.

“And when our Youth and Family Services Director started, and was able to establish a relationship, establish some trust with this young person, all of a sudden we’re starting to see this person smile and feel connected in our clubs,” he said.

“And it just absolutely just blew me away that about a year ago I went into one of our clubs, and that young person was now working for the Boys and Girls Club, so is now that support system for kids that maybe are having the same struggles,” Erickson said.

Now, as kids experience first hand the pains of the pandemic, the program has proven even more critical for the kids at the club and has adapted to some of the changes.

“There’s been a lot of adapting,” Lawson said, specifically with helping kids transition and thrive with virtual learning. “There’s a bit of just worrying. Worrying that they’re too far behind, they’re not going to be able to catch up.”