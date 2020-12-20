WATCH NOW: La Crosse Boys and Girls Club receives state award for behavioral health program

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse has received a statewide award for its work on mental health challenges with kids and their families, after leading the charge for several years.
The BGCGL Behavioral Health Program, a partnered program with Mayo Health Systems that places full-time mental health staff in the clubs to work directly with students, was awarded the annual Wisconsin BGC State Program of the Year for 2020.
“I’m really proud of the fact that our organization’s being recognized as a leader in behavioral health and support for kids, and I would say, too, we’re just getting started,” said Jake Erickson, the executive director of BGCGL.
The program was launched a little over five years ago after officials were seeing a big need for mental and behavioral health support in the kids and teens using the clubs.
It started with just one full-time specialist, but has since grown to two, with aspirations to keep growing and inspiring other clubs to follow suit.
“It can sometimes feel daunting and as if you’re not really making a difference, because there’s still so many kids to help,” said Laquita Becker, who was the first behavioral health staff member to man the program five years ago.
“So it feels good to get this recognition, because sometimes it does feel like, am I doing enough, really?” Becker said. “Is what I’ve done enough and has it made a difference? And it feels really nice to to get that recognition, that somebody thinks we’re doing enough.”
“This work and this role is very special to both of us. It is something that you see daily reward with, but you also get some pretty heavy challenges with sometimes. But at the same time, you come here every day and you just know, you know why you’re here,” said Justice Lawson, who joined Becker in the program two years ago. “It really does mean a lot to have it recognized.”
Both Becker and Lawson work full-time at the clubs, forming bonds with the students and kids, and working on both behavioral health prevention and intervention, bridging gaps in school and support systems, and collaborating with families and the community.
When the program first started, it focused on teens, but it grew after staff realized that younger, elementary-aged kids needed just as much, if not more, support in behavioral health.
In just its first five years, those close to the program said its impact has been enormous and has now helped kids and their families in the community through a variety of things — from losing a peer to gun violence, to helping them through anger issues, and now navigating the pandemic.
“One of the reasons we started this program is when we would have real challenges with kids at times, we would have to ask them to take some time off from the club, and we really struggle with that as an organization,” Erickson said.
Specifically, he said, around five years ago, on kid at the club was really struggling, and staff were unsure how to work through his challenges.
“We weren’t sure we were going to be able to manage this kid on a daily basis, because of the number of needs and just how angry the young person was,” Erickson said.
“And when our Youth and Family Services Director started, and was able to establish a relationship, establish some trust with this young person, all of a sudden we’re starting to see this person smile and feel connected in our clubs,” he said.
“And it just absolutely just blew me away that about a year ago I went into one of our clubs, and that young person was now working for the Boys and Girls Club, so is now that support system for kids that maybe are having the same struggles,” Erickson said.
Now, as kids experience first hand the pains of the pandemic, the program has proven even more critical for the kids at the club and has adapted to some of the changes.
“There’s been a lot of adapting,” Lawson said, specifically with helping kids transition and thrive with virtual learning. “There’s a bit of just worrying. Worrying that they’re too far behind, they’re not going to be able to catch up.”
For one of the young kids at the club who struggles with behavioral health, virtual schooling has meant not having the same amount of support systems as he would in his classroom.
“There was one kid in particular, who just had some behavioral health symptoms that get in the way of his school and peer relationships,” Becker said. “And our area director said, ‘I just don’t know that we can support them.’”
“And I said, you know what, I really want him to be here, and we all want him to be here, and he’ll work with me,” Becker said, and began working one-on-one with him, staying consistent and setting expectations, while working with him through big emotions.
“And we heard mult times from his teacher how well he is actually doing and he’s getting things done,” she said.
“Those staff members are more important than ever, because of the relationship established,” Erickson said. “When we opened our doors after being closed for about 80 days we had people in our clubs that can help kids get through some of these traumatic situations.”
Now, other groups are looking to the BGCGL to try and mirror this program, and those who designed it said that its success is because of relationship-building and community support.
“I think what’s unique about our organization is that we have full-time, mental health professionals in our clubs, and they spend 100% of the time in our club with kids,” Erickson said. “And I think other Boys and Girls Clubs have seen that and there’s been some progress.”
The program partners with other area groups, such as food pantries or other social services, making them the “soft-hand-off” to more niche and often inaccessible assistance when needed — which is a community connection that was standing before the program began.
“I think that’s what makes us stand out,” Becker said.
“At its core, this role is a collaborative effort between the different organizations involved,” she said, “and how can we bring more resources to the kids who maybe wouldn’t get them in the typical avenue.”
“How can we bring the services to the kids? Because they need them,” Becker said. “We meet kids where they’re at, when they’re here.”
And now, the success the BGCGL and its behavioral health program has seen is inspiring them to think bigger, and begin to think about expanding and understanding what more they can do.
“We would love for it to grow,” Becker said. “I think kids need somebody like this in the building with them, ones that are really devoted to understanding what could be below the surface and be that advocate.”
“Labeling them as bad kids,” Erickson said, “there’s no such thing as a bad kid, there’s kids in bad situations. And when we can identify that and really help that kid get through that situation it’s a pretty powerful thing.”
“As the need increases, we’re up for the challenge to keep looking at how can we impact kids,” he said.
“I think we’re just getting started,” Erickson said, noting he envisions expanding to the Holmen and West Salem clubs next. “It’s not time to stop. Now’s the time to increase.”
