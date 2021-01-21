WATCH NOW: La Crosse County Board approves dollars for homeless prevention, hears vaccine update

The La Crosse County Board met virtually Thursday evening for its monthly meeting, sending more dollars to homeless prevention in the community and receiving an update on vaccine distribution.
The supervisors nearly unanimously passed a resolution that would reimburse agencies up to $100,000 for homelessness prevention efforts.
The dollars were not accounted for in the 2021 budget, and required a two-thirds vote.
The money is refunding an existing program that was seeded with $500,000 in 2018.
Some questioned the sustainability and impact of the program, worried the $100,000 was not enough amid the hardships caused by the pandemic and about the impact it has to make long-term changes.
"This just seems like this is a band aid and it doesn't really address the problems at hand," said supervisor Rick Cornforth.
Others issued disappointment that this funding was coming a month after the county approved nearly $600,000 to assist its employees amid the pandemic.
"I heard from a number of constituents since that meeting who had a lot of heartache over that thinking, that that money should be used for those who really were in desperate need," said supervisor Kevin Hoyer.
Still, the resolution received overwhelming support.
Agencies within the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness — which includes between 40-50 groups ranging from schools, to health facilities, to police departments, shelters and more — will work to identify homeless prevention needs and pay for services up front with their own dollars.
The groups will then invoice the county to be reimbursed, payments that will each independently need to be approved by the board as well.
Community members eligible for the dollars will need to fall under 80% of the median county income line, which for one individual is $43,050, and for three people is $55,350.
Despite this wider range, previous data from the program showed that individuals receiving assistance typically fall under 50% of the poverty line, though.
The dollars can be used for a wide range of assistance that would help individuals remain housed, including paying rent or making down payment, but also things such as paying for a car repair, child care costs or utility bills — all expenses that can add additional budget burdens.
Officials close to the program said this funding is needed, especially as the community waits for more pandemic relief from above, and to help make sure households are afloat when the eviction moratorium is lifted, which is currently set to happen in April.
"People who are in danger of eviction are stressed out, they're worried about losing their housing, and if we can remedy that for folks so that they can pay attention to other things like maybe job-seeking or getting their kids into school," said supervisor Kim Cable, who also works for CouleeCap, Inc.
"We should do everything we can to make sure those families are stabilized, so they can get on with the business of living life,"
"I don't want to be part of yet another government body that has put this off," said supervisor Tina Tryggestad, "because it's not perfect.
"If we can help we need to do it and do it soon," she said.
Officials said that the program has previously helped 196 households, 477 individuals — 272 of those children — and helped 95% of households maintain their housing.
Vaccine updates
La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski gave the board an update Thursday, specifically on vaccine rollout.
Most recently, fire and police officials began receiving the vaccine on Monday, and those 65 or older will begin receiving innoculations on Jan. 25.
The county launched a new online registration process for vaccinations on Tuesday, which has so far fielded 4,600 entries, 2,500 of which are in the 65-and-older group.
On Tuesday details of those in the state's 1B vaccine group were revealed, which include teachers, shelter staff, child care providers, grocery clerks, restaurant staff and more.
These recommendations will still need final approval from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, but Rombalski said the county is already beginning to prepare for that day.
Teachers are perhaps the most anticipated next group of vaccinations, and Rombalski said the county is working with schools to eventually offer the shots for staff at both K-12 and higher education campuses.
Both Viterbo and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have plans to become vaccinators, and be able to vaccinate its staff on-site.
“We think going to those locations will be very helpful for them," Rombalski said.
County health and local school officials plan to meet in the coming weeks to iron distribution details out.
Rombalski said she did not have exact percentages of those health care workers who had declined inoculation, but said it was higher than expected, which caused some distribution hurdles.
La Crosse County administrator Steve O'Malley said that he most recently received an update from two county nursing homes that between 75-80% of workers had volunteered for the vaccine, and officials are working to encourage others to be innoculated.
As of Jan. 19, more than 7,000 La Crosse County residents have been vaccinated, which is just about 6% of the total population.