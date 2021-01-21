WATCH NOW: La Crosse County Board approves dollars for homeless prevention, hears vaccine update

"People who are in danger of eviction are stressed out, they're worried about losing their housing, and if we can remedy that for folks so that they can pay attention to other things like maybe job-seeking or getting their kids into school," said supervisor Kim Cable, who also works for CouleeCap, Inc.

"We should do everything we can to make sure those families are stabilized, so they can get on with the business of living life,"

"I don't want to be part of yet another government body that has put this off," said supervisor Tina Tryggestad, "because it's not perfect.

"If we can help we need to do it and do it soon," she said.

Officials said that the program has previously helped 196 households, 477 individuals — 272 of those children — and helped 95% of households maintain their housing.

Vaccine updates

La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski gave the board an update Thursday, specifically on vaccine rollout.

Most recently, fire and police officials began receiving the vaccine on Monday, and those 65 or older will begin receiving innoculations on Jan. 25.