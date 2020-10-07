WATCH NOW: New La Crosse transitional home a fresh start for men battling incarceration and addiction

A few weeks ago, Matt Kjos was sitting at the Salvation Army where he had been living for the last month, wondering what was next for him.

After losing his job, home and family due to addiction, he had been stuck in a cycle of homelessness and couldn’t find solid ground to land on.

“I could not get my feet on the ground to start a life over,” Kjos said. He prayed, saying it was a last resort, hoping he would find clarity on what to do next.

“I called a friend of mine the next day and asked him if he knew anything that was available for housing, because I was looking for somewhere to go in a few weeks,” Kjos said. His friend referred him to Next Chapter La Crosse.

“Within a week,” Kjos said, “before you know it I’m living in this house. So in my mind, my prayers were answered in this huge way.”

Kjos has now been living in the Next Chapter La Crosse Discipleship Home at 713 Ferry St. for the last two weeks, one of the first two residents to call the place home since it opened on July 1.

The house is a transitional home for men who are stuck in the incarceration or addiction cycle, and need safe and secure housing to get back on their feet.