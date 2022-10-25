Wausau priest resigns over sexual misconduct allegations with a minor

A Catholic priest who served two Wausau parishes has resigned over an accusation of sexual misconduct with a minor that occurred several decades ago.

Rev. Monsignor Mark Pierce accepted responsibility and announced his resignation in a statement. Pierce led the congregation at St. Michael and Resurrection Parishes on the east side of Wausau.

Parishioners at several Wausau churches learned of the accusation and resignation during Sunday services on Oct. 23.

“After many years of neglect, I’m being called to face the wrong I have caused someone by behavior inappropriate for a priest. Facing up to what I have done now is what requires that I resign as your pastor,” said Pierce in a statement that was read to churchgoers on Sunday. “I am truly sorry for the hurt that I have caused one person in particular and the embarrassment I’ve brought on you all.”

La Crosse Diocese Bishop William Callahan said that news of the sexual misconduct was received last week. Pierce, who has been a priest for 26 years, was given notice of the allegation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties.

“It is with great sadness that I share with you this news, that an allegation concerning Monsignor Mark Piece and sexual misconduct with a minor was received this week,” said Callahan in a statement. “Please join me as I pray for the victim survivor, the affected parishioners and all the clergy across our diocese.”

On Monday, Oct. 24, the Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) released a statement that to them “Pierce’s resignation achieves virtually nothing.”

“It is rare to see one allegation cited with such a quick resignation,” read the statement by SNAP. “‘After many years of neglect?’ Pierce is not old in years and consciences are a lifetime. We can’t help but wonder if church officials ignored the allegations against Pierce.”

SNAP is insisting that Callahan use his position, pulpit announcements and parish bulletins to seek out any individuals who may have seen, suspected or suffered abuse or neglect by Pierce while in the parishes and seminary life.

No details about the alleged misconduct have been released and church officials did not say where or when the abuse allegedly occurred. No criminal charges surrounding the allegation have been filed in Marathon County Circuit Court as of Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is continuing to work with victims of clergy sexual abuse and reports can be made at www.supportsurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.

If you are a victim of abuse by a priest and need support during this time, call SNAP at (312) 321-4770 or visit snapnetwork.org for more resources.