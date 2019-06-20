It’s June! Brides! Weddings! And for many a Norwegian betrothed, a spectacular wedding crown can take a most special place at the ceremony.
So when History Alive Project volunteers, Dave and Ruth Amundson, noticed a most regal Norwegian wedding crown sitting majestically on the top shelf of the glass case at Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts in Westby, they inquired as to its story. Jana Dregne, co-owner of the store, said, “You ought to interview the owner of this crown; we do not own it. Susan Pruessing of Walworth, Wisconsin, does. She is a friend of mine and loaned it to me so that I could make it available for possible rent to local brides. The proceeds of these rentals would all go towards the then being built Bland-Bekkedal Hospice Center in Viroqua.”
Pruessing was contacted by the Amundsons and the three spent a delightful forenoon at Borgen’s, oohing and aahing over Susans’s prized treasure that she had purchased in Norway in the 1980s on one of her trips to Norway. This crown measures a dainty 5-6 inches tall and 6 inches in diameter.
Susan explained that the Norwegian bridal crown traditionally was and is a symbol of purity, as well as showing the bride’s family status. Some churches loaned or rented out their wedding crowns; wealthier families had their own to share with family members.
Further information and research done by the trio showed that in rural Norway, years ago, the wearing of silver played and still does belong as a very important part in Norwegian peoples’ lives. It was believed that humans were very vulnerable to mysterious and seductive forest-dwelling huldrafolk attacks; these creatures especially wanted to steal brides-to-be to strengthen their own gene pool. Believing silver to be a very strong metal in its own right, extra shiny “spoons” or “teardrops” were attached to the crown to dangle, catching the light, and be an extra protection by reflecting evil away from the wearer.
Preussing also shared pieces of her extensive solje/brooch collection during her visit. She owned and/or managed in the past Scandinavian businesses in both Walworth, Wisconsin and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Having started with just one jewelry piece and having a keen eye for spotting good values on the internet, as well as wisely shopping estate sales, she has chosen many different styles to add to her display. Her favorite is a quite angular piece of Sami design; when compared with those coming from districts further south where the dainty filigree work is much more prominent, the Sami one stands out.
The History Alive Project organization of Westby continues to be committed to collecting and sharing the area’s heritage stories including those that do not always make a big splash in the current news.
“Susan’s pieces, be they the crown or the special jewelry items, sparked a conversation, that led to an interview, that grew into a fascinating article that we wanted to share with readers; we are so thankful and delighted to have met Susan and to have had her bring the stories for us to share,” Ruth said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.