July 25 at the La Crescent Fire Department’s Community Room found the Westby Sons of Norway Lodge members enjoying a joint Lodge potluck and meeting with the members of the Lodge from Spring Grove, Minnesota.
A program followed where the group of over 50 were then transported back in time to July 4, 1825 as they were given individual "boarding passes” which allowed them to come aboard the slooper ship “Restauration.” Then guided by a scripted re-enactment telling the saga of the first recognized group of Norwegian immigrants to sail to America on that date, they were astonished to find out that “their” trip aboard this 54 foot x 16 foot boat was not only going to take 12 weeks but was anything but smooth sailing.
“We preceded their 'boarding' with an educational 20-minute PowerPoint so that all would learn the collective history and conditions in Norway prior to this brave group of the actual 53 immigrant passengers deciding to leave. Many attending told us they never realized the details and the hardships of this journey," commented Dave Kraabel Westby’s History Alive Project volunteer member and current Board Member. All attendees saw “their” names on the “Restauration’s" ship manifest and were then able to relate themselves even more as one of the actual passengers. Kraabel was joined by Westby HAP volunteers Dave and Ruth Amundson and Dar Kraabel to present this “out of the box” and very interactive program for this group.
Dave Amundson emphasized “what we shared with them was truly a unique and active learning experience which is very much in keeping with our organization’s mission statement to bring our rich heritage’s history to life by being out of that very box whenever possible; alive is what we are always about!"
