A donation to the History Alive Project’s collection of area artifacts, including a late 1930s well worn Westby baseball uniform is now currently on display at the Westby co-op Credit Union. It can especially be enjoyed by area community members as the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament rolls into town with games at Veterans Memorial Field in Westby played July 26-30.
Research done on this outfit found that the uniform and hat are from differing years, with the shirt and pants being used during the late 1930s; made of medium-weight wool, this outfit had to have been quite itchy, extremely hot and uncomfortable to wear if the game temperatures, high humidity and the hot sun were factors!
The original glove is currently on display at the History Alive Project’s “History Hus,” 218 N. Main St., Westby. A color photo of the back and front of this unique old glove, featuring a three-finger construction, is attached to this uniform display.
