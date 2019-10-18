The aroma of meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy filled the basement of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby, Tuesday, Oct. 8, as community members of all ages came together to enjoy the meal and socialization in celebration of heading into the fifth year of the “Come for Supper” ministry.
The program began in October of 2014 when Marilyn Leum was part of a discussion at a church council meeting. The topic was what type of outreach the congregation could do the following year, and Leum suggested serving a meal once a month. Leum said Pastor John Dumke suggested having a meal once a week.
“I said, ‘OK, we can do that,” Leum said. Leum said Jayne Anderson was also part of that church council meeting and offered to help. “Somehow it was God’s idea,” Leum said.
Leum and Anderson visited Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse and the United Methodist Church in Sparta to see how those congregations organized and ran their similar ministries. Leum said they asked the La Crosse church if they could use “Come for Supper” as the name for the Westby ministry.
“(Growing up) Mom would say, ‘Come for supper on Sunday.’ It’s comforting,” Leum said.
After spreading the word in the community about that first Come for Supper event, 63 people came to the church basement for the free meal and socialization.
“We were surprised,” Leum said. “We had barbecues and some kind of potato.” She said they made food that would freeze well, in case no one came for the meal or there were leftovers.
“Now we have two entrees, and in the fall and winter we have different soups. We have lots of desserts and salads,” she said.
Leum said diners come from Coon Valley, Cashton, Westby and “everywhere in between.” She greets every person at the door, and said she sees some of the same faces, but just about every week there are new ones.
“People come and eat and it’s been a nice place for people to get together,” Leum said. Since the ministry began, 20,000 meals have been served. On average, about 100 to 140 people come for the meal each week, Leum said.
“We have learned to cook big batches,” Leum said.
Anderson said about 110 people and 130 meals were served at the anniversary meal Oct. 8. In addition the meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, the meal included carrots, scalloped corn and squash, along with salads and desserts. (There was even a decorated cake marking the occasion.)
Anderson said the program operates from donations. “Several businesses support us on a regular basis.”
Anderson said the menu varies every week. She watches for meat sales, and they get some food from the Hunger Task Force. Donations of food also come from funerals or weddings, and even larger events such as dairy breakfasts. “We think based on what we have.”
They do have a freezer and a side-by-side commercial refrigerator to store the bounty. A year ago, Come for Supper received funding from The Power of 100+ Driftless Region to purchase the new freezer, Anderson said. “It was a blessing we were nominated.” At the time, the previously-used freezer stopped working. Trying to find a replacement part for the freezer proved impossible because of its age, and the program did not have the money to purchase a new freezer.
The commercial refrigerator was purchased from a La Crosse organization that offers meals like Westby’s Come for Supper program. That organization had purchased a new refrigerator.
Leum, who helps with prep work Monday afternoons, said Anderson runs the kitchen and also does prep work late Mondays.
“She calmly runs the kitchen and keeps everything on track,” Leum said. “We have really good volunteers; they are wonderful.”
Those top-notch volunteers help set up for the meal, serve the meal and clean up at the end of the evening. About 10 or 12 volunteers help every Tuesday, Leum said. She added that volunteers are welcome to drop in any time on a Tuesday evening to help.
Leum said she especially likes seeing children help with dishes and clear off the tables. “Several kids of different ages help on and off, and that’s great. If they’re old enough they’ll help people using walkers and canes carry their tray.”
Leum said people look for their friends, and eat with them. “I love that; that’s what I wanted. It’s really the serving of community that keeps up going.”
Leum said people ask about each other. For example, when Leum’s husband was having health problems, diners would ask about him.
“The friendship thing is the best,” she said. “People feel like they matter. I hope they feel like they matter.”
Anderson agreed that the bigger part of the ministry is the “fellowship piece.” “They see their friends. It brings people together. We have widows, widowers, single parents with kids… It’s awesome. I think new friendships have developed.”
Anderson said they have celebrated milestones events such as birthdays and anniversaries. “We sing ‘Happy Birthday’.”
“We throw a party every week without invitations and we hope for a full house,” Leum said.
The Come for Supper social time is from 4-5 p.m. and the meal is served from 5-6 p.m. Almost every week there is a man who plays piano, and on occasion Buddy Rundhaugen plays his accordion.
“No one is expected to pay for the meal,” Anderson said.
Anderson said Come for Supper volunteers apply for funding from different organizations and the program receives anonymous monetary donations. Two weeks ago, she said, an envelope in the offertory plate marked “Come for Supper” contained a generous donation.
“It not just for our church,” Anderson said. “It’s for the community.”
Anderson said anyone interested in supporting the program may contact her at 608-792-1958 or Leum at 608-606-4874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.