Coon Valley Elementary School students and their families celebrated Halloween early with the Monster Bash Halloween Carnival, Saturday, Oct. 26.
The PACE Team hosted the sixth annual event at the school, which included games, candy, snacks and all sorts of family fun. The costumed children also had the opportunity to trick or treat down the haunted hallway.
The Roy and Marcy Sandvick family volunteer their time and Halloween decorations to throw the free party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.