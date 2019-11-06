Coon Valley Elementary School students and their families celebrated Halloween early with the Monster Bash Halloween Carnival, Saturday, Oct. 26.

The PACE Team hosted the sixth annual event at the school, which included games, candy, snacks and all sorts of family fun. The costumed children also had the opportunity to trick or treat down the haunted hallway.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The Roy and Marcy Sandvick family volunteer their time and Halloween decorations to throw the free party.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.