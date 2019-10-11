The whir of sewing machines, the hiss of a steam iron pressing fabric and quiet conversation filled the Town of Coon Town Hall, Saturday, as 10 members of the Coulee Quilters worked on Quilts for Foster Children.
The group, which was formed 25 years ago, started their first foster care quilt project in June 2017. Jeri Eisermann, a member of the group from Westby, said it was the vision of member Maxine Jacobs of Coon Valley that every child in foster care in the state of Wisconsin should have a quilt of their own. Jacobs and her husband, Tom, are foster parents for La Crosse County.
In 2017, the quilters took on the project of supplying quilts for Vernon County foster children. Eisermann said they made about 35 quilts and have several on reserve for future Vernon County needs. The group applied for funds through Thrivent Financial’s Thrivent Live Generously program to help purchase supplies to make the quilts.
Saturday’s workday was a kick off for making quilts for foster children in La Crosse, Monroe, Jackson and Crawford counties, basically whereever the quilts will be needed. Eisermann said the quilters will work on the quilts over the next couple of months “to finish what we can.”
Some of the fabric used during Saturday’s workday came from crafters in Illinois. Eisermann told her sister, who is a crafter living in Illinois, about the project. Eisermann’s sister asked her crafter friends for leftover fabric that could be used for the foster children’s quilts. Two months ago, Eisermann and her sister met in Tomah to make the transfer of fabric from one vehicle to another.
“The ladies went through the fabric at home and cut out the blocks,” Eisermann said.
The quilts the women have made and were making Saturday are in all different patterns, and are in assorted sizes – from crib-size to twin bed-size. The quilters make the quilt tops and a couple members use their long-arm quilting machines to sew together the quilt tops, batting and backing fabric.
Eisermann said Jacobs has a long-arm quilting machine and has done the quilting on many of the quilts that have been made for the foster children.
The Coulee Quilters meet year-round at the Town of Coon Town Hall the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Eisermann said there are exceptions to the meeting location if the Town Hall is in use, or if the members meet at a quilt shop. Typically 12 to 14 members attend the quilting meetings.
The group, Eisermann said, makes and donates crisis quilts which are given to people affected by floods and fires, and to benefits that are held for those needing help with medical expenses. The group also makes and donates quilts to Sole Burner of Chaseburg.
“We enjoy getting together and enjoy making quilts,” Eisermann said.
