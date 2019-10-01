Colorful runners

Runners and walkers participating in Westby Area High School's second annual Homecoming Hue Hustle pass through a color station, Sunday afternoon.

 Angela Cina, Westby Times

About 65 runners and walkers braved the cool and breezy afternoon, Sunday, for Westby Area High School’s second annual Homecoming Hue Hustle.

They're off!

Participants start the second annual Homecoming Huse Hustle, Sunday afternoon. The untimed run/walk was held on the Westby school grounds.

Participants started on the track and then made their way to the cross-country course, where they could walk or run it as many times as they desired. Two color stations were set up on the course, where students tossed powdered colors onto participants’ white T-shirts.

Color tossers

Westby Area High School cheerleaders and their helper pause for a photo before tossing colors at a color station set up for the Homecoming Hue Hustle, Sunday afternoon. Pictured are (from left) Adelyn Lunde, Genna Henline, Grace Bendel, Emily Bender and Nicole Klum.

Once everyone had returned to the track, runners and walkers grabbed extra color packets for the final color toss, which brightened the grey afternoon. Following the color toss, assistant cross-country coach Dave Nelson blew extra color off participants’ clothing with a leaf blower before they headed home.

Making a choice

Participants in the Westby Area High School Homecoming Hue Hustle select color packets for the final color toss, Sunday.
Final color toss

The second annual Homecoming Hue Hustle ends with a final color toss, Saturday afternoon. The run/walk was hosted by the Westby Area High School cross-country team.

The untimed run/walk, hosted by the cross-country team, was the first activity of Homecoming week. Other activities this week include dress-up days, the King and Queen coronation, a bonfire, the parade Friday at 1:30 p.m. and the football game against Richland Center Friday at 7 p.m. Homecoming activities end Saturday night with the dance.

Cleanup time

With a leaf blower in hand, Dave Nelson, assistant cross-country coach, cleans off extra color from a participant's clothing following the WAHS Homecoming Hue Hustle.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster.

