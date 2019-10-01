Westby Area High School cheerleaders and their helper pause for a photo before tossing colors at a color station set up for the Homecoming Hue Hustle, Sunday afternoon. Pictured are (from left) Adelyn Lunde, Genna Henline, Grace Bendel, Emily Bender and Nicole Klum.
About 65 runners and walkers braved the cool and breezy afternoon, Sunday, for Westby Area High School’s second annual Homecoming Hue Hustle.
Participants started on the track and then made their way to the cross-country course, where they could walk or run it as many times as they desired. Two color stations were set up on the course, where students tossed powdered colors onto participants’ white T-shirts.
Once everyone had returned to the track, runners and walkers grabbed extra color packets for the final color toss, which brightened the grey afternoon. Following the color toss, assistant cross-country coach Dave Nelson blew extra color off participants’ clothing with a leaf blower before they headed home.
The untimed run/walk, hosted by the cross-country team, was the first activity of Homecoming week. Other activities this week include dress-up days, the King and Queen coronation, a bonfire, the parade Friday at 1:30 p.m. and the football game against Richland Center Friday at 7 p.m. Homecoming activities end Saturday night with the dance.
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.