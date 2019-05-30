In 1983, Siw Volden was an exchange student from Gjøvik, Norway who attended and graduated from Westby High School. Siw chose Westby because her grandmother’s uncle, Harald Thune, had settled in Skogdalen. Harald was a very good friend of Erik Bye, a very popular Norwegian TV and radio personality, who had visited Westby. Since attending Westby High School, Siw has held a soft spot in her heart for the Westby area, coming back nearly every year to visit her host family and many friends. During these past thirty five years, Siw has often wished that she could find an avenue whereby her community in Norway and our Westby community that she loves so dearly could make a connection as a first and very important step that would lead to wonderful things for people in both communities. She believes that building a relationship would be beneficial for businesses, tourism, schools and individuals who are looking for family connections on both sides of the ocean. Many people in this area are decendants of the Gjøvik, Norway area where Siw is from. Currently working as the Marketing Manager for the City of Moelv, Siw believes that now is the perfect time for that connection to happen so the relationship can start to build.
Moelv, on the east side of Lake Mjøsa, where Volden now lives, and Biri on the west in the Gjøvik Municipality, lie at the southern end of the Gudbrandsdal Valley. Starting as early as 1846, many Norwegians from this valley in Norway emmigrated to the US, settling in the Westby, WI area. This year, as most since her graduation, Siw returned to Westby for Syttende Mai. On Thursday, May 16, she hosted four citizens from her area of Moelv to visit Westby. She believed it would be interesting and important to introduce them to Westby and Coon Valley so they could learn about the history of those who settled in this area, see the cultural influence still recognizable, and travel the geography that is similar to their homeland.
Siw met her friends that morning at Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center. Executive Director Lori Dubczak took the group on a tour of the newly redesigned Thrune Center displays and library, the Bekkum Homestead, and then to the Thrunegaarden property museum and the Skumsrud Cabin, a National Historic Registered building. The visitors commented on the wonderful preservation of so many immigrant buildings, the similarities of what they see in Norway architecture, and the many artifacts in the Norskedalen museums. The Skumsrud farm in Norway is located in the heart of the area these visitors are from so they were interested and excited to see the cabin and hear Lori explain its history.
After lunch, the group went on to the Country Coon Prairie Church and Cemetery where Blaine Hedberg, treasurer for the cemetery, gave them a brief history of the property as they toured the church and saw the grave of Ole Westby. Ole, his parents and his siblings emigrated from their home in Biri in 1849. The visitors were pleasantly surprised to see many monuments with names they could recognize from their towns of Biri and Gjøvik.
Next, Siw took her guests to the History Alive Project, Inc. where they met with President David Amundson. They toured the building and Amundson shared photographs in his extensive collection, all the while giving them information about the Westby area.
At the end of the afternoon, a wine and cheese reception was held for the visitors by the Westby Area Historical Society at the Thoreson House Museum. About 10 members of the organization, including Syttende Mai, Inc. President Shelly Holen, were able to greet the guests and share stories of their ancestors. The Norwegians took a tour of the museum that was built as a home for Theodore and Katherine Bekkedal Thoreson in 1892. A very large map of the farms where the visitors live hangs in the genealogy research room of the museum and was marked with arrows showing the hundred or so farms in the small depicted area in Norway that are connected to people in this area. It was a truly emotional experience for both the guests and hosts to see the deep connections of so many people from both areas.
The final stop of the day was the pancake supper at the VFW building where the Norwegians ate with Mayor Danny Helgerson and met many of the board members and volunteers for the Syttende Mai festival, including Parade Marshals Mark and Bonnie Anderson. The guests had presented gifts to all their hosts throughout the day and this evening event was no exception, as Mayor Helgerson received a beautiful glass swan representing the Gjøvik area.
Siw’s guests all work in areas of influence that could help to build business and tourism opportunities for both the Westby and Norwegian communities. They came from the Gjøvik Municipality, sent by their mayor, to represent Gjøvik on a broad scale. Arne Julsrud Berg is the Director of several museums in the Gjøvik and Toten municipalities. Arne Jørgen Skurdal is the tourism manager for a large area of central Norway. Ola Gram Dæhlen is the forestry manager and Anna Thorud Hammer is the cultural manager in the Gjøvik municipality. The visitors had a full-day experience in much of what our area has to offer. Everyone was excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.
For more information about the visit or potential connections for this area, contact Siw Volden at siw.j.volden@gmail.com or “friend” her on Facebook..
