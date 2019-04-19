Lifelong Westby residents Bonnie and Mark Anderson will serve as the 2019 Syttende Mai Parade Marshals. The announcement was made at the Parade Marshals Ball held at Borgen’s Cafe, April 7.
Bonnie Bagstad Anderson grew up on her family’s farm in Timber Coulee. She spent many hours helping her dad with chores around the farm and haying. In her free time, she enjoyed exploring the woods and playing in the creek. She learned to speak Norwegian from spending time with her grandparents.
Mark grew up in Westby and spent a lot of time on his grandparent’s farm, which is where they currently live. He grew up in town and spent many hours at his grandma Ella’s café. He enjoyed visiting with the storekeepers in town and listening to the older men’s stories.
Bonnie and Mark both attended Westby High School and graduated in the same class as high school sweethearts.
Bonnie works at Vernon Memorial Healthcare as the clinical manager for Cardiopulmonary Diagnostics and Rehabilitation, Respiratory Therapy, Diabetic Education and Sleep Medicine. In her spare time, she enjoys biking, hiking, fishing and antique furniture. She also enjoys sewing, tatting and she has made bunads for her children and grandchildren.
Mark is a retired teacher and elementary school principal. He taught fifth-grade science for three years at Sparta Elementary before teaching the same at Westby Elementary. He became the elementary school principal in August of 1983 and had that position for 29 years before his retirement in May of 2012. He enjoys deer hunting, fishing and woodworking.
His passion for the last 10 years has been leading adult and youth groups to the Pineridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, helping with projects such as home repair and weatherization, preparing community meals and tutoring students. Through the generosity of the church and community they were able to establish a “tool pool,” which is a community repository for new and used construction and maintenance tools. This allows community members to check out tools free of charge as they learn the skills necessary to repair roofs, paint, replace windows and other jobs to protect their homes from the brutal South Dakota winters. He also collects football cards and plays the fiddle, which he learned from his father-in-law, Tip.
Both will say the one thing they enjoy most is spending time with family. They have two grown children Nick, 27, and Natalie, 23, and two grandchildren Lilly, 5, and the newest addition, Wade, is 2 months. Time spent with their grandchildren brings them great joy and is the best part about being grandparents.
Bonnie first got involved in Syttende Mai as the Syttende Mai First Attendant in 1973 and then as Princess in 1974. She has many fond memories of going to parades and events with Steve Meyer, David Vosseteig, and Orin and Evelyn Larson. Bonnie also helped coordinate the kiddie parade with Cindy Ostrem for a few years.
Mark can still remember the first Syttende Mai he and his cousins took first, second and third place in the first rommegrot eating contest. Mark was also an Explorer Scout adviser and enjoyed coming up with unique float ideas for the parade. Mark and Bonnie helped with the rommegrot eating contest for a couple of years. Mark has been maser of ceremony for the Syttende Mai Royalty Coronation for a little more than 10 years.
Their first thoughts on being selected as the 2019 parade marshals was shock. They said they love the Westby community and all aspects of the Norwegian culture. Mark and Bonnie said they are humbled and honored to be given the same title and opportunity that three of their family members held. Ella Anderson, Mark’s grandmother, was a parade marshal in 1970, and Tip and Eleanor Bagstad, Bonnie’s parents, were parade marshals in 2006.
They are both looking forward to attending the various Syttende Mai activities May 18-19.
