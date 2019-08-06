A tobacco harvest diorama is part of the Easy Farming display by Randy and Marion Amundson of Cashton. The display was set up in the exhibition building during the Coulee Antique Engine Club show, Aug. 2-4.
People of all ages had the opportunity to step back in time by visiting the Coulee Antique Engine Club’s 48th annual show, Aug. 2-4.
Spectators could watch demonstrations of threshing machines, hay balers and sawmills, among others. They could also enjoy food at the Hit & Miss Café, see all makes and models of farm machinery, tractors, and gas and steam engines, learn about garden equipment, and have an ice cream cone at the ice cream shop.
There was an antique tractor pull Friday night, breakfast Saturday, a judged classic car show Sunday, American Mini Pullers on Sunday, a flea market and children’s activities.
This year’s show highlighted Ford, Fordson and Ferguson, along with M-H, M-F, and all brands of plows. Show organizers welcomed the Massey Family Collectors of Wisconsin.
According to its website, “The Coulee Antique Engine Club is a club dedicated to the preservation and display of antique agricultural equipment, including, but not limited to, tractors, plows, gas and steam engines, garden equipment, and much more.”
The club grounds are located on Hwy. 27, 2 miles north of Westby.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.