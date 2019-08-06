A sea of tractors

A man walks through some of the tractors on display for the Coulee Antique Engine Club's 48th annual show, Friday, Aug. 2. The show wrapped up Sunday, Aug. 4.

 Angela Cina, Westby Times

People of all ages had the opportunity to step back in time by visiting the Coulee Antique Engine Club’s 48th annual show, Aug. 2-4.

Agricultural demonstration

Reagan Klinkner (left) of Viroqua and Emery Klinkner of Cashton bale straw at the Coulee Antique Engine Club's annual show, Friday, Aug. 2.

Spectators could watch demonstrations of threshing machines, hay balers and sawmills, among others. They could also enjoy food at the Hit & Miss Café, see all makes and models of farm machinery, tractors, and gas and steam engines, learn about garden equipment, and have an ice cream cone at the ice cream shop.

There was an antique tractor pull Friday night, breakfast Saturday, a judged classic car show Sunday, American Mini Pullers on Sunday, a flea market and children’s activities.

Stepping back in time

A volunteer pitches oats into a threshing machine during a demonstration held on the Coulee Antique Engine Club grounds, Friday, Aug. 2.

This year’s show highlighted Ford, Fordson and Ferguson, along with M-H, M-F, and all brands of plows. Show organizers welcomed the Massey Family Collectors of Wisconsin.

A closer look

Visitors to the Coulee Antique Engine Club show check out some antique agricultural equipment, Friday, Aug. 2.

According to its website, “The Coulee Antique Engine Club is a club dedicated to the preservation and display of antique agricultural equipment, including, but not limited to, tractors, plows, gas and steam engines, garden equipment, and much more.”

Pattern

A hay rake attached to a Massey Harris tractor creates a pattern at the Coulee Antique Engine Club's 48th annual show, Friday, Aug. 2.

The club grounds are located on Hwy. 27, 2 miles north of Westby.

Farm life in miniature

A tobacco harvest diorama is part of the Easy Farming display by Randy and Marion Amundson of Cashton. The display was set up in the exhibition building during the Coulee Antique Engine Club show, Aug. 2-4.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

