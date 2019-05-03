It’s a girl! The Westby Syttende Mai Troll Family has grown to three.
In November of 2018, Syttende Mai Troll project volunteers, Dave and Ruth Amundson, were asked by the Westby Syttende Mai Board to get a third troll, and to bring a slate of possible name for her, as the board makes that final decision.
The two older trolls for Westby’s Syttende Mai, the wooden “Tann” and the clay-based “Huldrah,” will still be fully employed as they go into hiding with their posted clues.
“We approached local carver Judy Gates of Westby in February to create the third little creature for us; we know we had a terrific artisan to help us out,” Dave Amundson said. “We are grateful for her expertise, as she has brought a piece of basswood to life — meet ‘Runa’.”
Using a Becky Lusk of Coon Valley carver’s pattern, Gates began with a piece of selected basswood a bit bigger than a stick of butter. Gates estimates that a good 28 hours of time (not all at once) was needed to complete Runa.
Once the initial forming out was done, Gates then defined the troll’s two feet, making sure each one had its traditional four toes. Special attention was made to assure Runa had her tail discreetly tucked along her rather plump right side. After boiling linseed oil with burnt umber color paint, that mixture was applied to give Runa her first tan. Her darker troll hair color was added later. Runa finished out at 3 inches tall and just as wide. She’ll be able to hide in very small and extra tight places.
Carvers with Gates’ talent have specialized tools for completing projects and they should not be used by a person with shaky hands.
Each blade is extremely sharp. Gates almost always wears a leather reinforced carver’s glove; the leather covers most of her palm. Each tool has its own purpose, be it the initial shaping or when contouring faces, separating toe details, adding folds in clothing, or in Runa’s case, sculpting that tail!
Prize money awarded to the person or persons finding Runa this year is $50, while Tann’s and Huldrah’s lucky sleuths can pocket $100 each. Afterall, Runa is quite young and tiny; she didn’t bring a lot of cash with her when she came from Norway to Wisconsin.
All of the troll hunt clues will be posted at Connelly Law Office, 201 S. Main St. The first clues will be posted Friday, May 17, at 4 p.m., the second on Saturday, May 18, at noon, and the third on Sunday, May 19, at noon.
