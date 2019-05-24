Westby Area High School’s valedictorian Skyler Bagstad and salutatorian Alison Connelly, along with their classmates, will start a new chapter in life when they graduate, Saturday, May 25.
Valedictorian
Skyler Bagstad
During his years at WAHS, Bagstad, the son of Tony Bagstad and Lori Forde, has earned numerous academic and co-curricular achievements.
The 18-year-old has been a member of the National Honor Society since 10th grade, served as National Honor Society vice president his senior year, has had perfect attendance and been on the high honor roll all four quarters of all four years, and has been Student of the Month for Academic Excellence in one month in each of the four years.
Bagstad served as class president his freshman year, has been a Mathletes team member all four years of high school, was Future Business Leaders of America club treasurer his junior year, was a Badger Boys State nominee and attendee, was a Norse Link Leader his senior year, and was a Western Wisconsin District Honors Band and Dorian Band selection.
Bagstad said he doesn’t have a favorite teacher. “I enjoyed all of my teachers at Westby and had wonderful learning experiences in all of their classes.”
The young scholar, however, does have favorite high school classes.
“One of my favorite high school classes was AP Psychology because it was incredibly interesting to learn about the brain and why we act how we do,” Bagstad said. “I also really enjoyed U.S. History because I love learning about American history. Lastly, Introduction to Business was really enjoyable for me because business has always been a topic that has captured my attention.”
Bagstad has favorite school memories from each level of his education.
“My favorite memory from elementary school is when Dexter Bean came to the school and talked about the NASCAR racing he was doing around the country at the time,” he said. “I really enjoyed how Dexter talked about my dad traveling around with him, and this is a memory that I will always have.”
“My favorite memory from middle school has to be Mr. Ambruster’s eighth-grade U.S. History class. We did so many fun things in that class and Mr. Ambruster took such an enjoyable yet educational approach to teaching about history,” he said. “My favorite memory from high school is too hard to choose. There have been so many amazing experiences throughout high school that I will remember forever. Some of my favorite memories are of pep bands for sporting events, Homecoming Fridays, and the trip to New York City last year.”
Bagstad said his role models throughout his life have been his parents. “My mom and my dad have always been there for me and have never failed to reassure me to push myself and always do my best at anything I do.”
Bagstad said the past 14 years of his life, and of his classmates’, have been an incredible journey.
“There is no group of people I would rather have grown up with than those who I will be walking across the stage with as a graduate...,” he said. “We have made so many amazing memories in our time together, and one of the best perks of going to a school the size of Westby is that I have been privileged to get to know each and every one of my classmates over the years. While I am looking to the future with optimistic excitement, it is bittersweet having to say goodbye to so many people I have grown up with. I hope the future is bright for all of the Westby Class of 2019.”
Bagstad will be attending the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall, where he will be majoring in business administration.
Salutatorian
Alison Connelly
Connelly, the 18-year-old daughter of Carol Duhr and Kevin Connelly, has also has earned numerous academic and co-curricular achievements during her years at WAHS.
Her academic achievements include being a National Honor Society member for three years, earning high honors for four years and serving as junior class treasurer.
Connelly’s co-curricular achievements and honors received in theater include being the narrator in the 2018 production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and being in the ensemble for the 2017 production of “Rent.” In music, her achievements include attending the Luther Choir Festival this year and having State Solo Ensemble entries in 2018 and this year.
Connelly said her favorite teacher was Mrs. Nestigen, and her favorite high school class was speech.
Field trips to Myrick Park are among are her favorite elementary school memories, while her favorite middle school memory is the eighth-grade trip to the State Capitol. Her favorite high school memory is from “Rent.”
“One of the foreign exchange students (was) eating a Subway sandwich on stage during a live performance of ‘Rent,’” Connelly said. “It was very humorous, although I don’t understand how no one noticed.”
Connelly said her parents inspire her. “I am thankful for their endless support and guidance.”
She is looking forward to the future. “Best of luck to the Class of 2019,” Connelly said. “I’m excited to see what lies in store for all of us.”
She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall with a major in business (marketing).
