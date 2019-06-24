On June 22, an open house/retirement party was hosted by the Town of Coon Board members for retiring clerk, Lorraine Bakkestuen at the Coon Town Hall building. Bakkestuen had served in that elected position for 42 years.
Bakkestuen received gifts and cards from many well-wishers. Additionally, she was especially surprised to be given some extra special greetings and a sincere thank-you in the form of a personalized plaque, signed by Wisconsin state officials, Loren Oldenburg and Jennifer Shilling. Bakkestuen also was presented with a United States flag, which was flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, from the two legislators.
