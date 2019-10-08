2019 WAHS Homecoming King and Queen

Westby Area High School Homecoming King Gabe Engh and Queen Bree Hatlan ride in the Homecoming parade, Friday afternoon.

 Angela Cina, Westby Times

Westby Area High School students celebrated Homecoming week Sept. 29-Oct. 5 with the theme, “We love our Earth.”

Class of 2023 float

Members of the Class of 2023 ride on their float during the Westby Area High School Homecoming parade, Friday afternoon.

Friday’s parade included King Gabe Engh and Queen Bree Hatlan, the high school and middle school bands, FFA officers on horseback, fall sports teams and class floats, among other entries.

Watching teammates

Westby Area High School football players watch the action during Friday night's Homecoming game against Richland Center.

The Norsemen faced the Richland Center Hornets Friday night, and lost the home conference game 20-18.

Football action

Westby's football team takes on Richland Center for its Homecoming game, Friday.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
Musical moment

The Westby Marching Norse perform their Homecoming halftime show, Friday.

The week began Sunday, Sept. 29, with the Homecoming Hue Hustle and continued with a variety of dress-up days and other activities, and wrapped up with the Homecoming dance Saturday night.

Cheering students

Westby Area High School students cheer for their football team during the Homecoming game, Friday.
Leading the cheers

The cheerleaders add school spirit to the Westby High School Homecoming football game, Friday.
Mr. and Ms. Irresistible

Mr. and Ms. Irresistible Noah Benish and Karly Anderson ride in the Westby Area High School Homecoming parade, Friday.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.