Westby Area High School students celebrated Homecoming week Sept. 29-Oct. 5 with the theme, “We love our Earth.”
Friday’s parade included King Gabe Engh and Queen Bree Hatlan, the high school and middle school bands, FFA officers on horseback, fall sports teams and class floats, among other entries.
The Norsemen faced the Richland Center Hornets Friday night, and lost the home conference game 20-18.
The week began Sunday, Sept. 29, with the Homecoming Hue Hustle and continued with a variety of dress-up days and other activities, and wrapped up with the Homecoming dance Saturday night.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
