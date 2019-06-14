Westby Area Middle School has released its fourth quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 school year.
High honor roll
Seventh grade
Brooklyn Bothe, Emma Kjos, Jade Levendoski, Brady Mowery, Maycee Olson, Makenna Rudie, Ava Schmidt, Aiden Teach, Ada Tuszynski.
Honor roll
Seventh grade
Hunter Anderson, Lucas Bendel, Madeline Berg, Garrett DePooter, Joe Ellefson, Brayden Forde, Elizabeth Guy, Brigitta Haugen, Tanner Henline, Ryssa Hoff, Kaylee Kirner, Gina Klum, Tricia Klum, Hailey Nerison, Alex O’Neil, Arianna Preston, Megan Salek, Rhianna Steiger, Spencer Wedwick.
High honor roll
Eighth grade
Eva Augenstein, Jayda Berg, Lane Fisher, Hallie Fleming, Daniel Frydenlund, Easton Grass, Whitney Hanson, Jascelyn Hendrickson, Denali Huebner, Audra Johnson, Aubrey Jothen, Madalyn Komay, Brody Konrad, Ezekiel Larrington, Abby Leis, Montana Lindahl, Bo Milutinovich, Olivia Nedland, Hanna Nelson, Kari Ofte, Ethan Pederson, Bethany Roethel, Alana Simonson, Mackenzie Stellner, Sylvia Thompson.
Honor roll
Eighth grade
Christian Alexander, Kennedy Brueggen, Lane Cade, Emily Collins, Hannah Crick, Brett Crume, Mitchell Cuvar, Emma Davis, Chasity Ezelle, Grace Fremstad, Ethan Gartner, Ombeni Goss, Mckendra Hansen, Blake Hatlan, Alex Hendrickson, Elijah Jepsen, Austin Kreuzer, Makayla Manke, Elise Martine, Darik Moilien, Lauren Nofsinger, Gabrielle Olson, Sophia Paduano, Rachel Simonson, Emma Solverson, Jakwon Spears, Garrett Vatland, Jack Weninger.
