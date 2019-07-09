{{featured_button_text}}

The Westby-Christiana Fire Department’s station buzzed with activity during the annual Independence Day Open House, Friday, July 5.

Face art

Hazel Snyder, 5, of Westby, has her face painted by Snowflake Second Attendant Mattie Wood. Face painting was among the children's activities offered during the Westby-Christiana Fire Department's Independence Day Open House held Friday, July 5.

There was a cookout, root beer floats and other cold beverages, face painting, a dunk tank, games for the children, and the National Guard’s rock climbing wall. In addition, children could search for quarters in a sawdust pile, and everyone could purchase pie, ice cream and strawberry shortcake served by the Westby Snowflake Royalty and their families. Firefighters also provided a fire hose sprinkler to help everyone keep their cool on a humid evening.

Cooling off

Children keep cool with a fire hose sprinkler at the Independence Day Open House hosted by the Westby-Christiana Fire Department, Friday, July 5.

The evening ended with the city’s fireworks show north of the fire station at dusk.

Young climbers

Children scale the National Guard's rock climbing wall during the Independence Day Open House hosted by the Westby-Christiana Fire Department, Friday, July 5.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

