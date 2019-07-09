Hazel Snyder, 5, of Westby, has her face painted by Snowflake Second Attendant Mattie Wood. Face painting was among the children's activities offered during the Westby-Christiana Fire Department's Independence Day Open House held Friday, July 5.
The Westby-Christiana Fire Department’s station buzzed with activity during the annual Independence Day Open House, Friday, July 5.
There was a cookout, root beer floats and other cold beverages, face painting, a dunk tank, games for the children, and the National Guard’s rock climbing wall. In addition, children could search for quarters in a sawdust pile, and everyone could purchase pie, ice cream and strawberry shortcake served by the Westby Snowflake Royalty and their families. Firefighters also provided a fire hose sprinkler to help everyone keep their cool on a humid evening.
