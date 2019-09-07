Among the many visitors to stop in at the History Alive Project’s “History Hus” in early August were students who attended the Westby Day Care and Learning Center. Being invited, they were given a tour of the many vintage photos that are displayed in literally every room of the house; they also had to try on the an old donated youth-sized ski-jumping helmet used many years ago at the Snowflake 90-meter jump held each year in Timber Coulee.
Then, after a crash course in all things Viking, they learned how to write their names in runestone symbols, being given the rudimentary alphabet lettering equivalents that are connected to that ancient Viking saga script. Dave and Ruth Amundson were the volunteer guides for the event.
“It was extra special for us to be then invited by the kids and their teachers to their 2019 annual Art Expo held Aug. 12; they held this event in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church basement where various ‘try yourself stations’ had been set up,” remarked Dave. “Of course we were very pleased to see our History Alive Project represented, as they had those same runestone symbols list and its accompanying activity were all set up at a work table for visitors; the WDC and LC kids were actually teaching their parents, which was pretty special.”
Ruth added that they were certainly planning to schedule additional kid’s visits and activities throughout the upcoming school year.
