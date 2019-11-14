The Westby High School music and drama department brought pre-revolutionary Russia to life with its production of the musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” Nov. 7-10.
It’s 1905, and in the Jewish community of Anatevka there is tension between the Russians and the Jewish villagers. Tevye, a poor milkman, is determined to have his five daughters marry well. He consults with the traditional matchmaker and has a word with God.
The cast, under the guidance of director Pete Engh and co-director Tammy Gilkes, convincingly projected a wide range of emotions – the joy of new love, the frustration of seeing traditions fading away, the sadness of family members leaving for new lives and the tenderness of longtime love.
Everyone in the cast had strong singing and speaking voices, which helped tell the story of Teveye and Golde’s family and the townsfolk. The simple set and costumes gave the audience the feeling of a pre-revolutionary village on the edge of change. The dance numbers were fun and helped carry the action.
The lead character of Tevye was played by senior, Conor Vatland. His wife, Golde, was sophomore Bianca Nelson. Their daughters, who were anxious to be paired up by the matchmaker Yente, played by Abbie Larrington, were Amber Levendoski (Tzeitel), Emily Bender (Hodel), Verity Latoja (Chava), Melody Berg (Shprintze), and Cheyanne Nash (Bielke). The suitors included Motel (Devin Hansen), Lazar Wolf (Owen Thomas), Fyedka (Manny Chavez), and Perchik (Luke Bjorklund).
Other characters who helped round out the cast included the Jewish townsfolk who lived and worked in Anatevka — Theresa Wintersdorf, Lydia Jackson, Madelyn Schlicht, Montana Lindahl, Chase Haakenson, Trista Rumppe, and Levi Hamilton. The dream scene featured Grandma Tzeitel played by Izzy Nedland and Frumah-Sarah portrayed by Olivia Audetat. Bringing trouble to the good people of Anatevka were the Russians Taylor Thunstedt, Lane Cade, Jhett Sherry, Allison Forde, James Vester, and the constable, Owen Kjos. The remainder of the chorus filled the role of townsfolk: Emma Wedwick, Ombeni Goss, Elijah Saunders, Lauren Nofsinger, and Raegan Davey.
