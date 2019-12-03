Westby's Tree in the Street is set for Dec. 8

The History Alive Project, Inc., is hosting the third annual re-enactment of Tree in the Street on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3:30-4 p.m. The alternate date is Sunday, Dec. 15, from 3:30-4 p.m.

The event is an opportunity to bring history “back to life” by re-staging an event that occurred in 1926 in the city of Westby. Some adventuresome citizens placed a large Christmas tree in the middle of State and Main streets that year. Join the HAP board and volunteers to do it again in 2019. Participants should meet at the corner of West State and Main streets at 3:30 p.m. to help put the tree on its spot. A group photo will be taken and Borgen’s holiday cookies will be served.